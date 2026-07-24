New Photos Reveal The Air Jordan 3 "Laser" In Details

New in hand photos of the Air Jordan 3 "Laser" just surfaced. Instagram account @beechkicks_ shared the first close look. The shoe is set to release on August 22nd per zSneakerHeadz.

The shoe comes in a white and tan colorway. A brown suede wraps the toe and heel. Laser etched graphics cover most of the upper. Small icons, phrases, and symbols fill nearly every inch. Details include basketballs, wings, signatures, and old Jordan slogans.

A red Jumpman logo sits on the insole for contrast. White laces and a grey tongue round out the look. This design pulls from the original "Laser" release years ago. That version used laser etching as its signature detail.

This update brings that idea back with a cleaner base. The elephant print pattern is swapped for etched artwork instead. Sneakerheads have been anticipating this pair for months already. Leaked images have only fueled more interest online, this release is going to be a big one.

Seeing it in hand confirms the design holds up close. The etching looks sharp and consistent across both shoes. Fans are already comparing it to past Jordan 3 releases. Reactions online lean positive so far. For now, these new photos are the main talking point.

Air Jordan 3 “Laser”

Looking closer at the images, the etching work stands out most. Dozens of small graphics cover the toe box and heel. Some reference Jordan brand history directly. Others feel more like random doodles and text. The mix gives the shoe a busy, layered look.

The brown suede panels help balance out all the detail. Without them, the design might feel overwhelming. The tongue and insole keep things simple by comparison. Just a red Jumpman and grey accents there.

Photos also show the fit looks true to the retro shape. Nothing about the silhouette seems altered from past releases. That consistency will reassure buyers who remember the original.