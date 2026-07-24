Inside The Custom Nike ACG Mocs Travis Scott Gifted 'The Oddysey' Cast

Travis Scott showed up on The Tonight Show with a surprise gift. He brought custom Nike ACG Mocs for the cast of The Odyssey. Jimmy Fallon held up a pair during the interview.

The shoes came in a deep maroon color. Grey ACG branding sat on the heel tab. Gold stud detailing wrapped around the back panel. Travis wore his own pair on the show too. His looked more worn in, with a rugged textured finish.

Red laces added contrast against the darker upper. The design ties into ACG's outdoor focused look. That silhouette has become a favorite among sneaker collectors lately. Gifting custom pairs to a film cast is a bold move. It links Travis's sneaker work directly to a major movie release.

The Odyssey has generated buzz all year already. Adding custom sneakers keeps that momentum going. Fans online reacted fast once clips from the show spread. People zoomed in on the stitching and stud details. Others compared the colorway to past Travis Scott Nike drops.

This also shows Travis expanding beyond music and fashion. He's now tied into film culture through custom gifting. That connection adds a new layer to his growing sneaker legacy. It shows how far his design influence now reaches. Moments like this rarely stay contained to just sneakers anymore.

Travis Scott “The Odyssey” Custom Nike ACG

Looking closer at the clip, the craftsmanship stands out immediately. The maroon leather had a worn, lived in texture. Also grey ACG tabs on the heel gave a rugged outdoor feel.

Gold studs lined the back in a spiked pattern. That detail added an unexpected edge to the design. Fallon seemed genuinely surprised holding the pair on air. Travis wore a matching set with visible distressing. His pair looked broken in, almost weathered on purpose.

Custom gifts like this rarely make it to television. Doing it live on a late night show raised its visibility. Overall it turned a simple gift into a cultural moment.