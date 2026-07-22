Travis Scott Inks New Deal With Paramount, Details Influences For New Album

BY Alexander Cole
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Travis Scott performs on his Astroworld Tour at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2018.Travis
Travis Scott performs on his Astroworld Tour at Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2018. Travis Scott performs Wednesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Travis Scott Bankers Life FIeldhouse Indianapolis Kylie USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Travis Scott is looking to drop a new album soon, and as it turns out, it coincides with his latest deal with Paramount.

Travis Scott is fresh off his appearance in The Odyssey, and now, he is looking to get back into music. A new album is on the horizon, and the fans are very excited to hear it.

When it comes to his artistic vision, Scott tends to indulge in the visual aspects. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that he would want to partner up with Paramount Pictures.

As per Kurrco, Scott has signed a deal with Paramount Pictures, in conjunction with Cactus Jack. This will allow him and his imprint to engage in various movie, television, and theater experiences. Presumably, these projects will be tied to the music.

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Travis Scott Is A Busy Man

“I want to bring back amazing films, pictures and just creative good ideas. And [Paramount’s] not scared to make good ideas," Scott said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Variety, Scott explained just how hard he has been working on his new album. Overall, bands like Oasis and Van Halen have been huge inspirations for him.

“I’m here to conquer who I am as an artist," Scott explained. "In these side quests — these cool things I like to do — I never lose sight of the main goal. I’m still trying to do every stadium in the United States and the world. I’m working on an album right now, and that’s f*cking amazing. And I’m constantly pushing myself to push the sonics to try to make something that I haven’t made before.”

The prospect of a new Travis Scott album is exciting. For now, however, we do not have a release date. Hopefully, that will be announced sooner rather than later.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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