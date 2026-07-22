Travis Scott is fresh off his appearance in The Odyssey, and now, he is looking to get back into music. A new album is on the horizon, and the fans are very excited to hear it.

When it comes to his artistic vision, Scott tends to indulge in the visual aspects. With that being said, it should come as no surprise that he would want to partner up with Paramount Pictures.

As per Kurrco, Scott has signed a deal with Paramount Pictures, in conjunction with Cactus Jack. This will allow him and his imprint to engage in various movie, television, and theater experiences. Presumably, these projects will be tied to the music.

Travis Scott Is A Busy Man

“I want to bring back amazing films, pictures and just creative good ideas. And [Paramount’s] not scared to make good ideas," Scott said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Variety, Scott explained just how hard he has been working on his new album. Overall, bands like Oasis and Van Halen have been huge inspirations for him.

“I’m here to conquer who I am as an artist," Scott explained. "In these side quests — these cool things I like to do — I never lose sight of the main goal. I’m still trying to do every stadium in the United States and the world. I’m working on an album right now, and that’s f*cking amazing. And I’m constantly pushing myself to push the sonics to try to make something that I haven’t made before.”