- TVParamount Plus Fire TV: How To Watch, Streaming And MoreExplore how to set up and enjoy Paramount Plus on your Fire TV, navigate the interface, and troubleshoot common issues for smooth streaming.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureTyler Perry Slams Scrapped BET Network Sale, Says He Won't Bid Again In The FuturePerry said he felt "disrespected" by the sale process.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBET Auction For $3 Billion Reportedly Called Off By ParamountSources claim that the media conglomerate found Tyler Perry's offer too low.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsBIG3 League Gets Massive TV Ratings For Sixth Year In A RowIt's been another good year for Ice Cube's upstart league.By Ben Mock
- MusicParamount+ Announces "MIXTAPE" Documentary With Lil Wayne, A$AP Rocky & MoreThe streaming service is offering a unique perspective for hip-hop's 50th anniversary year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicMTV News Shut Down Amid Paramount LayoffsMTV News shutters its doors amid challenges in the industry.By Caroline Fisher
- TVMo'Nique Sues CBS And Paramount Over Unpaid RoyaltiesMo'Nique is pursuing unpaid royalties for her breakout TV role.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureZiwe Talk Show Shelved After Two SeasonsZiwe has had her late night Showtime talk show cancelled after just two seasons with the network, despite promising reviews. By Precious Gibson
- MusicKendrick Lamar & "South Park" Creators' New Movie Gets More DetailsWith this live-action comedy, Kendrick and pgLang make their entry into the film industry, although nobody could've expected this to be the first foray.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Confirm "Good Burger 2""Good Burger 2" is officially in the works.By Cole Blake
- TV"Jackass" TV Series In The Works At Paramount+A "Jackass" TV series is being made for Paramount+.By Cole Blake
- TV"Halo" TV Series Release Date Revealed During AFC ChampionshipA new trailer for the upcoming "Halo" series debuted during the AFC Championship game.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureParamount Claps Back At Bam Margera, Calls His "Jackass" Lawsuit "Baseless": ReportThe studio responded to Margera's lawsuit claiming the allegations he has made against production are unfounded and false.By Erika Marie
- MoviesAnother "G.I. Joe" Movie Is In The WorksBrace yourselves, because "G.I. Joe" isn't going anywhere anytime soon -- in fact, a new movie is already in the works. By Mitch Findlay