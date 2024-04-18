Rihanna To Star In "The Smurfs Movie": What We Know

Pop superstar Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016's Anti and hasn't appeared in a film since 2019's Guava Island. Recent reports indicate a change, with Rihanna confirmed for the leading role in the upcoming Paramount film The Smurfs Movie. During a recent Paramount showcase at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Nevada, Paramount executives revealed who else will be joining Rihanna in the upcoming 2025 release. During the Smurfs Movie showcase in 2023, Rihanna appeared on stage and confirmed that she would be serving as a producer and contributing music to the soundtrack. Let's examine everything we know about The Smurfs Movie, as well as Rihanna's role in the project.

The Smurfs Movie Cast

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 27: (L-R) Jay Brown, Rihanna and Brian Robbins, President & CEO, Paramount Pictures, pose for photos at the Paramount Pictures presentation during CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners, at Caesars Palace on April 27, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for CinemaCon)

During the panel for The Smurfs Movie, Rihanna confirmed that she would be portraying the legendary character Smurfette. Like the rest of the little blue mushroom-dwellers, Smurfette was created by Belgian cartoonist Pierre Culliford, better known by his pen name "Peyo” in 1958. Audiences will certainly welcome her performance in The Smurfs Movie. Paramount chief Brian Robbins explained that Rihanna is, in his opinion, “the most legendary Smurfette ever.”

Additional actors rounding out the cast of The Smurfs Movie alongside Rihanna include Nick Offerman, John Goodman, Kurt Russell, Nick Kroll, Sandra Oh, Amy Sedaris, Dan Levy, Natasha Lyonne, and many more. The studio has invested heavily in voice talent for the animated venture, although details about the roles of the aforementioned characters remain scarce.

A Potential Re-Launch Of The Franchise

Before the announcement of the Rihanna-led venture, The Smurfs had been the subject of several animated movies, including 2011's The Smurfs, 2013's The Smurfs 2, and 2017's Smurfs: The Lost Village. While concrete details about The Smurfs Movie remain scarce, it appears that the film won't follow the same continuity as the previous three outings. This conclusion is drawn from the fact that Smurfette was portrayed by Katy Perry and Demi Lovato in those films, respectively. Furthermore, this film is supposed to be a musical and Rih is expected to contribute to the soundtrack.

The Film Is On Pace To Premiere In February 2025

Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna speaks on stage promoting "The Smurfs" during Paramount Pictures' presentation at CinemaCon 2023, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada on April 27, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

While details about the overall plot of The Smurfs Movie remain scarce, Robbins assured audiences at CinemaCon that the Rihanna-led film would hit theaters on Valentine's Day, 2025. The only current synopsis for the film explains that the adaptation will be a musical adventure with comedic elements. The presenters posed the question: "What is a Smurf?”

Chris Miller and Matt Landon will direct The Smurfs Movie. Miller has a wide array of existing directing credits. These include 2011's Puss In Boots and 2007's Shrek The Third. Miller has also lent his voice to several animated roles. Most notably, he provided the voice of the penguin Kowalski in the Madagascar film franchise. The Smurfs Movie will be Matt Landon's directorial debut, though the filmmaker has existing credits in editorial and production management. He previously worked on Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World, Scream 4, and Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

