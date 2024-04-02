Jay-Z And Rihanna's Updated Net Worth Shared In Forbes' Celebrity Billionaires List

Today Forbes shared their annual celebrity billionaires list. This year's edition highlighted 14 stars whose net worth has crossed the billion threshold and ranked them in order of the volume of their wealth. The biggest story of the list was its very first entry, Taylor Swift. The pop star has now barely crossed the billion threshold, but is the first to ever do it entirely through songwriting and performing. She arrives on the list on the back of her massively successful Eras Tour last year.

Elsewhere on the list, all kinds of stars are represented. Filmmakers are well represented with Tyler Perry and Peter Jackson cracking the top 10. George Lucas and Steven Spielberg take up the top two spots on the list. The sports world is also present with Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson. Beyond Swift, two more musicians appear on the list and neither are a surprise. Rihanna turns up at number 9 on the list with a net worth of 1.4 billion. Her spot on the list is propelled by brands like Fenty Beauty and Savage x Fenty. Jay-Z turns up at number 5 on the list with an impressive net worth of 2.5 billion. They also point out that his net worth is separate from the $500 million plus that Beyonce nets. Check out the full list below.

Jay-Z has been characteristically silent recently. But he was recently brought into the launch of ScHoolboy Q's new album Blue Lips. That's because ! got to play him the record before it was released. Some of his Top Dawg contemporaries like Isaiah Rashad and SZA slid into the comments of a post about it with jokes about the situation.

Jay-Z has also become one of Azealia Banks' targets. She's taken shots at both him and Beyonce repeatedly throughout the Cowboy Carter rollout. What do you think of Jay-Z and Rihanna's updated net worth according to Forbes? Does anybody who made the cut of the celebrity list surprise you? Let us know in the comment section below.

