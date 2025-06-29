A$AP Rocky & Rihanna Look Stunning At "Smurfs" Film Premiere

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna both attended the world premiere of Smurfs in Brussels, Belgium, on Saturday. The couple turned heads on the blue carpet while wearing matching Smurf-ish blue looks. Rocky wore a button-down and tie while Rihanna went with a blue custom silk chiffon top and skirt from Chanel, according to People.

Rihanna's outfit showed off her baby bump, as she and Rocky are expecting their third child together. She previously confirmed she was pregnant at the Met Gala, earlier this year. She gave birth to their first son in 2022 and a second son in 2023.

As for Smurfs, Rihanna stars in the film as Smurfette. The star-studded cast also includes James Corden, Nick Offerman, JP Karliak, Daniel Levy, Amy Sedaris, Natasha Lyonne, Sandra Oh, Jimmy Kimmel, Octavia Spencer, Nick Kroll, and more.

A synopsis for the film from Paramount Pictures reads: "When Papa Smurf is mysteriously taken by evil wizards Gargamel and his brother Razamel, Smurfette leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe." It hits theaters in the United States on July 18.

Rihanna's New Album

Rihanna's work on the Smurfs film comes as she continues to prepare for the eventual release of her ninth studio album. It will mark her first full-length release since 2016's Anti. Speaking with Harper’s Bazaar, earlier this year, she provided some insight as to what fans can expect from the project.