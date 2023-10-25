Tyler Perry Slams Scrapped BET Network Sale, Says He Won’t Bid Again In The Future

Tyler Perry offered some blunt views of the scrapped sale of BET Network offered by Paramount earlier this year. “I was disappointed about it for a number of reasons. The way it happened was disrespectful in a lot of ways. Don’t try to get me to pay for something that’s not worth anywhere near the value," Perry said at a recent equality summit in Atlanta. Furthermore, he confirmed he would not be interested if Paramount tried to sell the network in the future. “No. God bless them. I’m still working with them. I wish them the best," he replied.

Perry had been a major player for the network earlier this year. "I am very interested in taking as much of it as I can," Perry said in April. Other interested parties included Byron Allen and Diddy. However, Paramount abruptly pulled the sale over the summer, leading to a wave of speculation as to whether the network was ever truly for sale. However, as Perry noted, he still fully intends to work with their parent network, Paramount, for the time being.

LeBron & Obamas Eyeing NBA Documentary

However, elsewhere in the media world, LeBron James is potentially collaborating with the Obamas. LeBron, along with Peyton Manning, is reportedly in talks with the Obamas to produce a new sports docuseries. According to reports, the show will be an NBA version of Netflix's Quarterback, which followed three quarterbacks in a standard "fly on the wall" format. Manning's production company helped produce the show for Netflix and now the Hall of Famer is interested in doing the same for the NBA. According to Front Office Sports, the show is reportedly being produced for Netflix.

The show is still in the very early stages of development and likely won't start production until the 2024 NBA offseason. However, it's an exciting prospect to hear about at the very least. It will also be interesting to see how the series format is adapted for the NBA as opposed to the NFL.

