LeBron James Arrives At NBA Opener In $28K Pharrell-Designed Louis Vuitton Outfit

LeBron James was dripped out ahead of the start of his 21st season in the NBA. His pregame outfit was a $28,000 worth of Louis Vuitton, mostly from his good friend Pharrell's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. According to TMZ, that included a "$5k damoflage tweed chic collarless jacket, $1,250 pants, and $1,220 LV checker derby kicks," as well as an $11K Speedy Bandouliere 40 and a $9500 briefcase. Anyone wanting to replicate LeBron's look can do so when the collection goes on presale in December.

He wasn't the only one rocking a signature look, however. Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. rolled up in a signed Peyton Manning Broncos jersey. Meanwhile, Peyton Watson was embodying Coach Prime in another show of Colorado love. Elsewhere, sharpshooter Aaron Gordon hit up Ball Arena in a burgundy vest and shorts combo. The NBA heavily marketed the game as a rematch of the Western Conference Finals and as a definitive statement on the power players in the conference this season.

Read More: LeBron James Builds More Hype Around Playing With His Sons In Newest Beats Ad

LeBron Scores 21 To Open Season 21, Lakers Fall

However, it wasn't the season opener the Lakers were hoping for. While LeBron led the team with 21 points, they were soundly beaten by the defending champion Nuggets 119-107. Of particular note was Anthony Davis putting up a goose egg in the second half. This was despite Davis hyping the matchup as a revenge game for the Western Conference Finals earlier this year. Davis had gotten off to a hot start, scoring 17 points in the first half.

Overall, the Lakers once again proved no match for the Western Conference preseason favorites. Nikola Jokić opened the season with a triple-double as three Nuggets starters put up at least 20 points. Beyond LeBron, no Laker put up more than 18 points, leading Denver to extend their win streak against the Lakers to six. The Suns are up next for the Lakers, with Phoenix coming off a win against the Warriors. How do you think the conference is going play out this season? Let us know in the comments.

Read More: Aaliyah’s Death Inspired LeBron James’ High School Football Career

[via]