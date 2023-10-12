Aaliyah’s Death Inspired LeBron James’ High School Football Career

LeBron James' two-sport high school career was inspired by Aaliyah's tragic death in 2001. LeBron, who was dubbed a "taller, slower version of Randy Moss" was once the #1 football prospect in Ohio. While many feared that playing football would derail his dreams of playing basketball, LeBron was largely undeterred. However, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, LeBron was considering hanging up his cleats after his sophomore year. That was until Aaliyah died in a plane crash in The Bahamas. "He decided he wasn't going to live life scared," Windhorst told NBA Today, also noting that Aaliyah was one of LeBron's favorite singers.

LeBron still left football behind following his junior year but it was a year that might not have happened without the R&B star's tragic passing. Of course, LeBron would forgo college entirely and would become the #1 pick in the 2003 NBA Draft. As for his high school football career, he had 2065 yards and 23 touchdowns. By the time James graduated, the top prospect in the state was linebacker Prescott Burgess. Burgess would be drafted in the sixth round in 2007 and played four years in the NFL.

LeBron Reacts To Being The NBA's Oldest Active Player

That story about LeBron's football days happened over 20 years ago now. As of 2023, LeBron is about to embark on his 21st season in the NBA. Following the retirement of Udonis Haslem and Andre Iguodala remaining a free agent, LeBron is currently the league's oldest active player. LeBron being LeBron, he had the perfect reaction when told the news last week. After being asked for his reaction to being the oldest player in the league at a Lakers practice, LeBron briefly screamed before sprinting down the court and smoothly dunking.

Furthermore, James isn't treating this like his final year. He will most likely join Vince Carter as the only players to play 22 seasons thanks to his desire to play at least one season with his son Bronny. With Bronny eligible for the 2024 draft, LeBron will likely hit that historic milestone. However, the question will be if it happens with the Lakers or elsewhere in the NBA.

