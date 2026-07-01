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Nike Vapor 12 Hypersmash
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The Nike Air Mag Gets A New Interpretation On The Vapor 12
The Nike Vapor 12 Hypersmash "Mag" brings the Nike Air Mag's iconic color story to a performance tennis shoe for the first time.
By
Ben Atkinson
July 01, 2026