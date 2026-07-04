The Empire State Building Climber's Shoe Choice Has People Talking

BY Ben Atkinson
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The Empire State Building lit up blue and orange Wednesday night after the Mets won their National League Division Series on
The Empire State Building lit up blue and orange Wednesday night after the Mets won their National League Division Series on Oct. 9, 2024.
Ivan Beerkus scaled the Empire State Building in Adidas Adifom Climacools before proposing to his girlfriend at the top.

Two people scaled the Empire State Building on July 2nd, and one of them did it in Adidas Adifom Climacools. Angela Nikolau and Ivan Beerkus climbed to the top of the building's 1,454-foot spire without ropes or safety equipment.

Beerkus wore the cream and black Adifom Climacool during the unauthorized climb. The shoe's open-cage EVA construction made it a surprising choice for that kind of ascent.

Once at the top, the couple unfurled a large banner reading "When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace." Beerkus then proposed to Nikolau before the two began their descent.

NYPD officers met them down and placed both into custody. The pair now faces multiple charges including burglary and reckless endangerment.

Nikolau and Beerkus are known internationally for scaling skyscrapers. They were the subjects of Netflix's 2024 documentary Skywalkers: A Love Story, which followed a similar high-rise climb in Kuala Lumpur.

The sneaker community picked up on Beerkus's footwear choice quickly after the story broke. The Adifom Climacool is primarily a lifestyle shoe with a molded EVA shell. It wasn't designed for building climbs, which made the detail stand out further. Both were released on supervised release after their Thursday arraignment.

Read More: Official Images Of The Nike Kobe 5 Protro "Dodgers" Are Here

Ivan Beerkus Wears Adidas Climacool

The Adidas Adifom Climacool first released as a lifestyle shoe built around a single-piece EVA shell. Its open cage design references the original Climacool running line from the early 2000s. The shoe sits on a chunky midsole and uses a removable inner sock for comfort. None of that was designed with rooftop climbing in mind.

Beerkus wore the cream and black colorway, which pairs a light outer shell with a dark inner bootie. That contrast between the two parts of the shoe is one of its defining design details. The shoe has built a following as a bold, unconventional lifestyle choice. Its appearance on the Empire State Building spire adds an unusual chapter to that story.

Nikolau and Beerkus entered the building the night before and hid overnight before making their climb. Investigators confirmed they accessed the top through a 102nd-floor maintenance hatch.

Read More: Ultra-Rare Awake NY Air Jordan 5 "Statue Of Liberty" Sample Unveiled

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Benjamin Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0