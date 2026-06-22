This Sp5der x Adidas Collab Has A Sneaky Hidden Detail

A new unboxing video is giving fans an in hand look at the Sp5der x Adidas F50 Formotion. Young Thug's Sp5der label continues its ongoing partnership with Adidas through this latest release. The shoe takes shape as a retro runner covered almost entirely in metallic silver.

The base of the shoe borrows from the original Adizero F50 Formotion silhouette. Silver metallic dominates most of the upper, with black and red used as contrast. One small detail stands out once the shoe moves in hand. The side tab reads "adizero" from one angle, but shifts to show "sp5der" from another.

Sp5der branding also shows up on the tongue and heel of the shoe. A spider shaped hangtag ties back to the brand once more. Extra laces included with the pair come in bright green, pink, black, and purple. A small silver spider charm comes bundled in with those laces.

This isn't the first time Sp5der and Adidas have worked together this year. Their previous project together was an exclusive take on the Adidas Superstar. That release helped build momentum heading into this newest collaboration.

The SP5DER x Adidas F50 Formotion "Silver Metallic" is expected to launch sometime this month. It will be available through kingspider.co and Adidas.com.

Sp5der x Adidas F50 Formotion Details

The shoe blends a tech runner base with leather overlays shaped like the three stripes. That combination places it somewhere between a soccer boot and a retro running shoe.

Underneath, the sole splits into two separate traction sections. One section rings the heel, while a smaller pad sits under the midfoot. That layout gives the shoe a distinct look from the side.

The model originally debuted through a New York pop-up celebrating the Sp5der brand. Early attendees at that event received free pairs before any wider release.

Sp5der has built its identity around shimmering, eye catching designs across its apparel line. This silver colorway keeps that same visual approach going. Even small details, like the hidden branding on the side tab, reflect that attention throughout the shoe.

Overall, this sneaker is positioning itself for a massive release.