Beyoncé Narrates Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Hair Transformation

When Jay-Z performed at the Roots Picnic last month, some fans didn't recognize him when he first got on stage. However, once he started performing, fans immediately realized who they were watching.

A big catalyst for some of this confusion was Jay's change in hairstyle. During his Roots Picnic performance, he was wearing his hair in an afro. For upwards of eight years, he had been growing out his locs, and that was the hairstyle fans were more accustomed to.

Some feel as though this change-up is a sign that Hov is ready to drop a new album. However, in a new video narrated by Beyoncé, Jay's true motivations were revealed. Essentially, with the artist returning to Philadelphia, he wanted to pay homage to his father, Adnis Reeves, who also used to wear his hair in an afro. His favorite sports team is from Philly, and it was the catalyst for Hov to go with something different.

Jay-Z Grew His Hair For Blue Ivy

Jay-Z's original decision to grow out his locs was inspired by his daughter, Blue Ivy. When she was younger, Blue Ivy didn't like her natural hair. Jay-Z wanted his daughter to feel confident with her natural hair, and grew his out to show that there is nothing wrong with it. His decision to do so went a long way. As Beyoncé explains, she was a bit sad when Jay revealed he wanted to remove his locs. She had numerous memories associated with that hairstyle and was always fond of how the style looked on him.

Throughout the video, Beyoncé reveals how Cecred products were able to keep Hov's hair healthy throughout the process. It took between four and five days for Jay-Z to change his hair into an afro, and Cecred products were used from beginning to end.