Beyoncé Narrates Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Hair Transformation

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group E - Ivory Coast v Ecuador - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. - June 14, 2026 Recording artist Jay-Z inside the stadium before the match REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Jay-Z received plenty of reactions for changing up his hair, and now, Beyoncé is showing off the secret behind that change.

When Jay-Z performed at the Roots Picnic last month, some fans didn't recognize him when he first got on stage. However, once he started performing, fans immediately realized who they were watching.

A big catalyst for some of this confusion was Jay's change in hairstyle. During his Roots Picnic performance, he was wearing his hair in an afro. For upwards of eight years, he had been growing out his locs, and that was the hairstyle fans were more accustomed to.

Some feel as though this change-up is a sign that Hov is ready to drop a new album. However, in a new video narrated by Beyoncé, Jay's true motivations were revealed. Essentially, with the artist returning to Philadelphia, he wanted to pay homage to his father, Adnis Reeves, who also used to wear his hair in an afro. His favorite sports team is from Philly, and it was the catalyst for Hov to go with something different.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers That Defined Kanye’s "Graduation" Album Era

Jay-Z Grew His Hair For Blue Ivy

Jay-Z's original decision to grow out his locs was inspired by his daughter, Blue Ivy. When she was younger, Blue Ivy didn't like her natural hair. Jay-Z wanted his daughter to feel confident with her natural hair, and grew his out to show that there is nothing wrong with it. His decision to do so went a long way. As Beyoncé explains, she was a bit sad when Jay revealed he wanted to remove his locs. She had numerous memories associated with that hairstyle and was always fond of how the style looked on him.

Throughout the video, Beyoncé reveals how Cecred products were able to keep Hov's hair healthy throughout the process. It took between four and five days for Jay-Z to change his hair into an afro, and Cecred products were used from beginning to end.

The entire video is a masterclass in storytelling and advertising. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were able to tell a powerful story about family and acceptance while also showcasing why Cecred is a must-have product.

Read More: Juneteenth 2026: 15 Hip Hop & Soul Classics That Celebrate Black Joy & Pride

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
JAY-Z At Webster Hall Music DJ Akademiks Claims That Cam'ron Beat Jay-Z In 2000s Rap Battle
67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen Viral Beyoncé & Blue Ivy Look Like Twins In Throwback Snapshot
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020"
jay-z lord jamar Music Lord Jamar "Wasn't That Impressed" By Jay-Z’s Roots Picnic Freestyle
Comments 0