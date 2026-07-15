Dame Dash has had a lot to say about JAŸ-Z over the past few years. Whenever he is in front of a camera, you can be sure that he is going to say something negative about his former business partner.

With Hov performing at Yankee Stadium this weekend, some fans were looking forward to seeing how Dame Dash would respond. While the hip-hop world is in love with what JAŸ-Z accomplished, it was obvious that Dame would find a way to hate. On Tuesday, that is exactly what he did.

In a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Dame Dash directed his hate in some interesting directions. Quite frankly, he put on a masterclass. He started off his criticisms by calling the Nas cameo "cringe." Dame noted that when he was around Jay, the two were beefing. In his mind, the reconciliation between these two legends is simply unnatural.

Dame Dash Truly Hates JAŸ-Z

From there, Dame Dash went off on JAŸ-Z for flexing Beyoncé. Once again, he thought the video of Beyoncé cutting Hov's hair was cringe. He also said that he's had enough of JAŸ-Z showing off his wife. He doesn't believe their relationship is authentic. Instead, he sees it as completely transactional.

Beyoncé and Nas' cameos were some of the most well-received moments of the entire weekend. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Dame Dash would want to be a contrarian and hate from afar.