Dame Dash Is Sick Of JAŸ-Z Flexing Beyoncé, Calls Nas Reconciliation "Cringe"

BY Alexander Cole
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"The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JUNE 23: Entrepreneur/Director Damon Dash arrives at "The Prince Of Detroit" Detroit Premiere at Detroit Music Hall on June 23, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Monica Morgan/Getty Images)
Dame Dash is back on "The Art Of Dialogue," where he decided to hate on Jay-Z and Beyonce for their Yankee Stadium performance.

Dame Dash has had a lot to say about JAŸ-Z over the past few years. Whenever he is in front of a camera, you can be sure that he is going to say something negative about his former business partner.

With Hov performing at Yankee Stadium this weekend, some fans were looking forward to seeing how Dame Dash would respond. While the hip-hop world is in love with what JAŸ-Z accomplished, it was obvious that Dame would find a way to hate. On Tuesday, that is exactly what he did.

In a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue, Dame Dash directed his hate in some interesting directions. Quite frankly, he put on a masterclass. He started off his criticisms by calling the Nas cameo "cringe." Dame noted that when he was around Jay, the two were beefing. In his mind, the reconciliation between these two legends is simply unnatural.

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Dame Dash Truly Hates JAŸ-Z

From there, Dame Dash went off on JAŸ-Z for flexing Beyoncé. Once again, he thought the video of Beyoncé cutting Hov's hair was cringe. He also said that he's had enough of JAŸ-Z showing off his wife. He doesn't believe their relationship is authentic. Instead, he sees it as completely transactional.

Beyoncé and Nas' cameos were some of the most well-received moments of the entire weekend. With that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Dame Dash would want to be a contrarian and hate from afar.

Some feel as though Dame's hate is coming from a place of hurt. That if Hov were to invoke a reconciliation, Dame would accept in a heartbeat. For now, however, Dame is going to be Dame.

Read More: The 10 Sneakers We Want To See Jay-Z Collab With Next

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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