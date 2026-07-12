Dame Dash Shares AI Video Of Him Getting Arrested At JAŸ-Z's Concert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Dame Dash AI Video Arrested Jay Z Concert
Feb 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Dame Dash has been trashing JAŸ-Z's moves all throughout 2026, but this Yankee Stadium spoof still caught fans by surprise.

Dame Dash has a very long history of feuding with his former colleague JAŸ-Z, and vice versa. After all, Jay recently dissed him during his Roots Picnic freestyle. But amid Dame's abundant smoke for Hov, he shocked fans this weekend by posting an AI-generated video of him at Jay's Yankee Stadium show, and they don't know what to think.

Ahmed/The Ears shared the fake clip generated by artificial intelligence on Twitter, in which the Roc Nation mogul told the crowd to make some noise for Dash, who took the stage and embraced his former business partner. Then, a SWAT team arrested Dame onstage as part of a child support case. This seemingly references Dame Dash's child support issues in the past, but given how he shared it, maybe there's a less negative or critical interpretation of the spoof.

Whatever the context for this is, fans still raised their eyebrows and theorized as to what Dash could be trying to say. Maybe he just found the clip funny or is trying to accuse Jay of setting him up for more scrutiny.

Read More: Is Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” Bad For Hip-Hop?

JAŸ-Z & Dame Dash Beef

For those unaware, Dame Dash and JAŸ-Z's beef has been one of the most persistent conflicts in their orbits for the past two decades or so. Following the dissolution of Roc-A-Fella, various business disagreements, and other conflicts, the two parted ways and did not end their dynamic on a good foot.

Since then, they have also engaged in various legal battles over corporate Roc-A-Fella rights, the Reasonable Doubt master recordings, and more. But for the most part, a lot of this saga is Dame making allegations about Hov, criticizing past moves during their friendship, and responding to incessant questions about their bond in media interviews and other public opportunities.

These days, it seems impossible that the two will one day bury the hatchet. This Yankee Stadium concert run, celebrating album anniversaries and paying homage to Jay's career, could've been a good chance for reconciliation.

But it came and went, unless Dame surprises everyone at the "Extra Innings" show later tonight (Sunday, July 12). Stranger things have happened in hip-hop before...

Read More: Five Guests We Want JAŸ-Z To Bring Out During His Yankee Stadium Shows

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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