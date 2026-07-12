Dame Dash Shares AI Video Of Him Getting Arrested At JAŸ-Z's Concert

Dame Dash has a very long history of feuding with his former colleague JAŸ-Z, and vice versa. After all, Jay recently dissed him during his Roots Picnic freestyle. But amid Dame's abundant smoke for Hov, he shocked fans this weekend by posting an AI-generated video of him at Jay's Yankee Stadium show, and they don't know what to think.

Ahmed/The Ears shared the fake clip generated by artificial intelligence on Twitter, in which the Roc Nation mogul told the crowd to make some noise for Dash, who took the stage and embraced his former business partner. Then, a SWAT team arrested Dame onstage as part of a child support case. This seemingly references Dame Dash's child support issues in the past, but given how he shared it, maybe there's a less negative or critical interpretation of the spoof.

Whatever the context for this is, fans still raised their eyebrows and theorized as to what Dash could be trying to say. Maybe he just found the clip funny or is trying to accuse Jay of setting him up for more scrutiny.

JAŸ-Z & Dame Dash Beef

For those unaware, Dame Dash and JAŸ-Z's beef has been one of the most persistent conflicts in their orbits for the past two decades or so. Following the dissolution of Roc-A-Fella, various business disagreements, and other conflicts, the two parted ways and did not end their dynamic on a good foot.

Since then, they have also engaged in various legal battles over corporate Roc-A-Fella rights, the Reasonable Doubt master recordings, and more. But for the most part, a lot of this saga is Dame making allegations about Hov, criticizing past moves during their friendship, and responding to incessant questions about their bond in media interviews and other public opportunities.

These days, it seems impossible that the two will one day bury the hatchet. This Yankee Stadium concert run, celebrating album anniversaries and paying homage to Jay's career, could've been a good chance for reconciliation.