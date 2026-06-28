Dame Dash Trashes Jay-Z's NYC Subway Pop-Up For "Reasonable Doubt"

2026 has been a massive year for Jay-Z, with a lot of celebration for his Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint anniversaries. There are Yankee Stadium shows, pop-ups in New York City, and a lot more to dive into. But all of this excitement has also come with a lot of controversy and scrutiny, including from some of Hov's longtime foes and his diss targets in his recent Roots Picnic freestyle. As caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, the most recent criticisms came from none other than Dame Dash.

The former Roc-A-Fella executive was hanging out with music executive Ray Daniels and a few other peers. Unsurprisingly, Dame brought up the Reasonable Doubt pop-ups while discussing ad agencies and marketing, and it led to a bit of a rant.

"What the f**k are we doing at a train station?" he expressed. "I haven't been on the subway since I was, like, ten. I don't even know what it looks like. It's in Brooklyn. Think about this: they made the n***a do that and walk down." The video cuts off, but folks assumed it was a much longer rant.

It seems like Dash is calling the Roc Nation mogul performative and misleading with his branding for his 30th anniversary celebrations. It's unsurprising criticism given Dame Dash's long history of beef with Jay-Z, which turned their once-close relationship into a contentious and mostly one-sided battle on Dame's behalf.

Dame Dash's Jay-Z Diss Track

Recently, Dame Dash previewed a Jay-Z diss track after Hov mocked him during his Roots Picnic freestyle. Fans weren't feeling it too heavily, and even Cam'ron stepped in to mock Dame. He was also a target in this diss track preview.

Dame Dash has also trashed Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt before, so these comments about the pop-up should come as no surprise. Still, he's part of a large contingent of social media users and rap fans who have it out for Jay right now.

We'll see if that crosses over into other narratives and critics or if Dash will continue to berate his former peer on his own. Either way, all of this ruckus is just adding to the persistence and discussions of these anniversary initiatives.