Dame Dash Trashes Jay-Z's NYC Subway Pop-Up For "Reasonable Doubt"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Dame Dash Trashes Jay Z NYC Subway Pop Up Reasonable Doubt
Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Dame Dash was one of Jay-Z's many targets in his recent Roots Picnic freestyle, adding to decades of tensions.

2026 has been a massive year for Jay-Z, with a lot of celebration for his Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint anniversaries. There are Yankee Stadium shows, pop-ups in New York City, and a lot more to dive into. But all of this excitement has also come with a lot of controversy and scrutiny, including from some of Hov's longtime foes and his diss targets in his recent Roots Picnic freestyle. As caught by 2Cool2Blog on Instagram, the most recent criticisms came from none other than Dame Dash.

The former Roc-A-Fella executive was hanging out with music executive Ray Daniels and a few other peers. Unsurprisingly, Dame brought up the Reasonable Doubt pop-ups while discussing ad agencies and marketing, and it led to a bit of a rant.

"What the f**k are we doing at a train station?" he expressed. "I haven't been on the subway since I was, like, ten. I don't even know what it looks like. It's in Brooklyn. Think about this: they made the n***a do that and walk down." The video cuts off, but folks assumed it was a much longer rant.

It seems like Dash is calling the Roc Nation mogul performative and misleading with his branding for his 30th anniversary celebrations. It's unsurprising criticism given Dame Dash's long history of beef with Jay-Z, which turned their once-close relationship into a contentious and mostly one-sided battle on Dame's behalf.

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Dame Dash's Jay-Z Diss Track

Recently, Dame Dash previewed a Jay-Z diss track after Hov mocked him during his Roots Picnic freestyle. Fans weren't feeling it too heavily, and even Cam'ron stepped in to mock Dame. He was also a target in this diss track preview.

Dame Dash has also trashed Jay-Z's Reasonable Doubt before, so these comments about the pop-up should come as no surprise. Still, he's part of a large contingent of social media users and rap fans who have it out for Jay right now.

We'll see if that crosses over into other narratives and critics or if Dash will continue to berate his former peer on his own. Either way, all of this ruckus is just adding to the persistence and discussions of these anniversary initiatives.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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