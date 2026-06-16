Dame Dash Previews Jay-Z And Cam'ron Diss Track, But Fans Aren't Feeling It

Dame Dash has made his feelings towards Jay-Z and Cam'ron crystal clear. To be fair, Cam and Hov have made their feelings towards Dame crystal clear as well. Simply put, they don't like each other very much.
Cam'ron has been consistently clowning on Dame Dash on social media and on his show, It Is What It Is. Furthermore, Hov's recent Roots Picnic performance also poked fun at the music mogul. Simply put, Dame Dash is being attacked from all sides, and now, he is looking to clap back.
On Monday, he took to Instagram with a preview of a new diss track aimed at Hov and Cam. The song is a collaboration with his artist Nicky Licky. Unfortunately, for Dame, this new song, which is called "Cheap Teeth," is not being well-received right now.
Dame Dash Takes Shots At His Enemies
In fact, Cam'ron, who hasn't been blocked by Dame Dash, took to the comments section, where he had some hilarious comments about the preview. Clearly, Cam isn't impressed, and neither are the fans who had similarly negative things to say.
All jokes aside, I really have second hand embarrassment, "Cam wrote. "This is sad, im sorry everyone that he turned out like this. We’re gonna do a case study to see what happened to him. This might be a “get out” situation."
The concept of a case study being done on Dame Dash is pretty hilarious. It just goes to show that on top of being a rapper and sports analyst, Cam'ron is a comedian as well. Whether or not this new track ever sees the light of day, still remains to be seen.