Dame Dash Previews Jay-Z And Cam'ron Diss Track, But Fans Aren't Feeling It

Dame Dash is waging war against Cam'ron and Jay-Z, although fans aren't feeling the new diss track he previewed.

The concept of a case study being done on Dame Dash is pretty hilarious. It just goes to show that on top of being a rapper and sports analyst, Cam'ron is a comedian as well. Whether or not this new track ever sees the light of day, still remains to be seen.

All jokes aside, I really have second hand embarrassment, "Cam wrote. "This is sad, im sorry everyone that he turned out like this. We’re gonna do a case study to see what happened to him. This might be a “get out” situation."

In fact, Cam'ron, who hasn't been blocked by Dame Dash, took to the comments section, where he had some hilarious comments about the preview. Clearly, Cam isn't impressed, and neither are the fans who had similarly negative things to say.

On Monday, he took to Instagram with a preview of a new diss track aimed at Hov and Cam. The song is a collaboration with his artist Nicky Licky. Unfortunately, for Dame, this new song, which is called "Cheap Teeth," is not being well-received right now.

Cam'ron has been consistently clowning on Dame Dash on social media and on his show, It Is What It Is. Furthermore, Hov's recent Roots Picnic performance also poked fun at the music mogul. Simply put, Dame Dash is being attacked from all sides, and now, he is looking to clap back.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!