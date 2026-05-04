Dusky, Pt. 2 - Song by Cam'ron

Cam'ron and Dame Dash have been going at each other's necks for a long time. Over the past few weeks, the two have been trading blows at one another. Whether that be through interviews or through Cam's own show, It Is What It Is. Today, Cam escalated things further when he previewed a new diss track called "Do The Dusky." It was a song meant to humiliate Dame, and based on Dame's reaction, mission accomplished. The diss track was officially released just moments ago under the name "Dusky, Pt. 2," and as you can imagine, Cam'ron did not pull any punches. If one thing is for certain, these two do not like each other one bit.
Release Date: May 4, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A