Mase Claims Cam'ron Used A Baseball Bat To Defend Him From Dame Dash

"Dame Dash said he was gonna beat me up," Mase recalled.

During a recent interview with Stephen A. Smith, Mase spoke about a time when his friend Cam'ron had to come to his defense from none other than Dame Dash. Apparently, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder was planning on beating Mase up, and luckily Cam'ron was there to step in. “Back in the day, a guy named Dame Dash said he was gonna beat me up," he recalled. "But Cam grabbed the baseball bat and said, ‘Dame, you can’t do that.'”

Cam'ron then jumped in to explain his side of the story. “That was a hard decision because we all was cool, but the thing about Dame is he’s one step lower than a professional boxer," he described. "He fought Golden Gloves. Like, that’s not a fair fight. Dame Dash, to be totally fair, that’s my big bro.” Fortunately, it doesn't seem as though anybody was hurt as a result of the run-in.

Cam'ron Says It Wouldn't Have Been A "Fair Fight"

Back in 2012, Mase chatted with MTV’s Rap Fix Live about the incident, providing some more insight into what caused it. According to him, the girlfriend of someone in Jay-Z's crew was interested in him, and Dame Dash wasn't happy about it. He said that while they exchanged a few words, nothing much really came out of the encounter.

“It was a girl, she liked me. We did whatever we did. And it was somebody’s girlfriend that was in [JAY-Z’s] crew,” he said. “So then, me and Dame get into it... Dame wanna box with me, I tell him, ‘Let’s box.’ We didn’t end up boxing, everybody broke it up on 125th. I guess Jay inherited it because me and him never really had a problem. He said something, I said something back and that was about it.” What do you think of Cam'ron stepping in with a baseball bat to protect Mase from Dame Dash? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

