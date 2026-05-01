Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt" Is Irrelevant: "Nobody Cares"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Dame Dash Jay Z Reasonable Doubt Irrelevant Nobody Cares
Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z walks on the field with daughter Rumi Carter before Super Bowl LVIII between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
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Dame Dash and Jay-Z have clashed over the rights to "Reasonable Doubt" before, which makes this hot take very interesting.

Jay-Z has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt this year, but not everyone's a fan of the classic project. Dame Dash recently sat down for a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue, and he had some harsh words for the record.

The context here is a debate around Jay and Kanye West's catalog, with Dame arguing Ye easily takes the crown. Eventually, the Roc-A-Fella cofounder gave his critique of Hov's debut album when the interviewer pushed back.

"Reasonable Doubt doesn't sell s**t. Why you think I gave it away?" Dame Dash said of Jay-Z. "Nobody made no money off that. That s**t barely went gold. Nobody gives a f**k about Reasonable Doubt other than people that were there... Ask some kid about Reasonable Doubt. They'll be like, 'Nobody cares about Jay-Z as a rapper.' No kid gives a f**k about Jay-Z. At all... No one's f***ing with Jay-Z. No one's listening to them f***ing raps, none of that s**t... When's the last time this n***a made a record? He's an old man. Why the f**k should he be making records? But ain't nobody jacking Jay-Z."

Dame criticized Jay's fashion sense, and went on to flex his style. "I'm the flyest broke n***a you ever saw," he remarked.

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Dame Dash's Jay-Z Beef

For those unaware, Jay-Z and Dame Dash have clashed over Reasonable Doubt before, but in a much different context. They fought over the rights to the album amid Dame trying to sell off his one-third stake in it and Roc-A-Fella Records due to his financial strain. Hov argued the rights to the LP will return to him next decade, and he's trying to maintain his control of the album.

Dame Dash's subsequent Reasonable Doubt moves concerning Jay-Z did not provide much of a change, and neither did the other side. While the situation remains quite unclear at press time, it seems like there is still a battle over this that a court might have to resolve.

Still, the beef between Dame and Jay has been so rooted in animosity that we doubt this take about the classic album will make things any smoother... Even if they settle their ownership differences.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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