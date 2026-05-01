Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z's "Reasonable Doubt" Is Irrelevant: "Nobody Cares"

Jay-Z has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of Reasonable Doubt this year, but not everyone's a fan of the classic project. Dame Dash recently sat down for a new interview with The Art Of Dialogue, and he had some harsh words for the record.

The context here is a debate around Jay and Kanye West's catalog, with Dame arguing Ye easily takes the crown. Eventually, the Roc-A-Fella cofounder gave his critique of Hov's debut album when the interviewer pushed back.

"Reasonable Doubt doesn't sell s**t. Why you think I gave it away?" Dame Dash said of Jay-Z. "Nobody made no money off that. That s**t barely went gold. Nobody gives a f**k about Reasonable Doubt other than people that were there... Ask some kid about Reasonable Doubt. They'll be like, 'Nobody cares about Jay-Z as a rapper.' No kid gives a f**k about Jay-Z. At all... No one's f***ing with Jay-Z. No one's listening to them f***ing raps, none of that s**t... When's the last time this n***a made a record? He's an old man. Why the f**k should he be making records? But ain't nobody jacking Jay-Z."

Dame criticized Jay's fashion sense, and went on to flex his style. "I'm the flyest broke n***a you ever saw," he remarked.

Dame Dash's Jay-Z Beef

For those unaware, Jay-Z and Dame Dash have clashed over Reasonable Doubt before, but in a much different context. They fought over the rights to the album amid Dame trying to sell off his one-third stake in it and Roc-A-Fella Records due to his financial strain. Hov argued the rights to the LP will return to him next decade, and he's trying to maintain his control of the album.

Dame Dash's subsequent Reasonable Doubt moves concerning Jay-Z did not provide much of a change, and neither did the other side. While the situation remains quite unclear at press time, it seems like there is still a battle over this that a court might have to resolve.

Still, the beef between Dame and Jay has been so rooted in animosity that we doubt this take about the classic album will make things any smoother... Even if they settle their ownership differences.