Beyoncé has made a tradition of wishing her fellow celebrities a happy birthday by sharing their childhood photos on social media. In the past, stars like Lizzo have been left amazed by celebratory greetings from the Lemonade hitmaker. Somehow, she surprisingly seems to mysteriously conjure up the snapshots out of thin air.

It’s not her birthday, but now Queen B is going viral for some throwback pictures of her own. Earlier this week a 1990s capture that finds the mother of three getting her hair braided began circulating. The main topic of conversation surrounding the image is how the vocalist’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, undeniably resembles her.

Jay Z, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé Knowles attend the 66th NBA All-Star Game at Smoothie King Center on February 19, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

“Nah that’s Blue Ivy with a ’90s filter,” one person joked.

Additionally, others quickly noticed that the hairdresser resembles another famous face who has close ties to Beyoncé – Chloe Bailey. Though there’s an obvious age difference between the two, it’s hard to argue with the undeniably similar features they share.

“Blue Ivy getting her hair braided by Chloe Bailey in Houston, Texas (2022),” one Twitter user wrote, mimicking the original caption. Another asked, “This isn’t Chloe Bailey doing Blue Ivy’s hair?”

Blue Ivy getting her hair braided by Chloé Bailey in Houston, Texas (2022) https://t.co/BbBV9Sv8Os — Dumpster Baby 👶🏽 (@makeupbyjoxlyn) December 9, 2022

nah that's blue ivy with a 90s filter https://t.co/8rALqlHEsi — Slytherine (@H0b0Milli0naire) December 9, 2022

This isn’t Chloe Bailey doing Blue Ivy hair ???? https://t.co/VsAVSUFhRJ — Auntie Broke. (@Bk_Queenin) December 9, 2022

The comments may be comparing her to her mother now, but in the past, the 10-year-old has made headlines for her resemblance to her father, Jay-Z, as well.

In January, the young fashionista made waves with the rap mogul at a Rams Game. At the time, Hov was in full dad mode as he took photos of his daughter and Rihanna.

The very next month, the pair hit up the Super Bowl together, with Jay-Z acting as cameraman once again. Read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

