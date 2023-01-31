Between her stunning Instagram photos and her new single, “Pray It Away,” Chloe Bailey’s name has markedly been on the tip of countless tongues lately. She previously started 2023 with a photoshoot wearing a salacious golden bikini. Now, her efforts are primarily focused on the promotion of her upcoming debut album.

The Atlanta-born entertainer dropped her song and its accompanying music video on Friday. Throughout the visual, she sports various different looks. Among them are an elegant white dress and long, bright red locs that stand out in contrast to her neutral-coloured outfits.

It seems Bailey filmed at least parts of “Pray It Away” recently, as she rocks the same bold hairdo in her latest IG upload. On Monday (January 30), the R&B starlet shared a “Dubai/Brazil dump” with her 5.7 million followers.

She travelled to the United Arab Emirates earlier this month in support of her mentor Beyoncé. The mother of three allegedly earned $45M for her one-hour performance in the luxurious eastern country. Other famous faces at the show were Nia Long, Terrence J, Kendall Jenner, and Jay-Z.

Of course, Queen B was the main event. However, Bailey still found other fun activities to try out during her travels. She obviously spent plenty of time out on the water, kicking her dump off with a bootylicious snapshot of her posing for the camera on a water floaty.

Chlöe attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Next up, the 24-year-old looks to have tried her hand at parasailing. In a video, she and a men float over the astounding green and blue landscape below them. They’re clearly enjoying the birds-eye-view experience.

Other uploads see Bailey smiling big while spending time with little ones, jet skiing, practicing her jumps, and showing off the sun-kissed freckles quickly spreading across her face from so much fun in the Sun.

Are you excited to hear Chloe Bailey’s debut solo album, In Pieces, this March? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

