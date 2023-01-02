At just 24 years old, Chloe Bailey has already accomplished far more than most people her age. Even with all the fame, fortune, glitz, and glamour, though, the 24-year-old remains humble and eager to grow into the best version of herself. Ahead of the new year, she obviously reflected on this with a heartfelt Instagram photo dump.

“This was my year of reconstruction,” the Atlanta native wrote to her 5.7M followers. “I needed the lows to make me into the person I’ve been praying to God to turn me into. I am so much stronger than I could ever imagine, and I am so proud of myself.”

She later went on, “Knowing that I got through this year, I can conquer absolutely anything. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something. Believe in yourself. Hold your head up high and prove them wrong every time.”

From the outside looking in, Bailey appeared to have an undeniably extraordinary 2022. Though her debut album didn’t arrive, she did prepare fans for it with a slew of singles. Among them were “Treat Me” and “Surprise,” as well as “For The Night.”

Ahead of the latter’s release, she let the world know that the song (which features Latto) was written about YSL rapper Gunna. From the sounds of the lyrics, he simply wasn’t serious enough about pursuing her, which led their brief fling to fizzle out. Now that he’s a free man again, though, and can actually listen to the track, who knows what will happen between them?

Chloe Bailey and Gunna attend Atlanta Hawks vs Dallas Mavericks home opener game at State Farm Arena on October 21, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Following her reflective, commemorative IG post, Chlöe came through with a series of sultry thirst traps to set the mood for 2023.

On Sunday (January 1), she told the new year that she’s “ready” for it in the caption of her photo dump. The snapshots see her modelling a tiny golden bikini, her hair styled in a large afro surrounding her shoulders.

The next day, Bailey came back with more. On Monday (January 2), she shared a behind-the-scenes video montage captured at the same shoot. See it for yourself below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

