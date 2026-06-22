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Music
Beyoncé Narrates Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Hair Transformation
Jay-Z received plenty of reactions for changing up his hair, and now, Beyoncé is showing off the secret behind that change.
By
Alexander Cole
June 22, 2026