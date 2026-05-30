SP5DER And Adidas Are Back With A New F50 Formotion

SP5DER and Adidas are not slowing down. After releasing their first collaboration earlier this year with the Supermodified Superstar, the two are back with a second project built around the Adizero F50 Formotion.

The silhouette pulls from Adidas football heritage and blends it with a retro runner aesthetic that fits right into where the market is sitting right now.

SP5DER's take on the F50 Formotion covers the entire shoe in metallic silver. The mesh upper runs in a muted silver tone while the synthetic panels and heel counter push into a shinier chrome finish. The result is one of the more cohesive SP5DER colorways to date. The silver palette aligns naturally with the brand's existing apparel language.

SP5DER branding appears on the tongue and a spider-shaped hangtag comes attached to the shoe. The lace pack includes pink, yellow, purple, and black pairs alongside the standard grey set. Those alternate laces give the shoe some flexibility beyond the silver-on-silver base.

The pair first appeared at a SP5DER pop-up in New York City and a wider release is expected in June 2026. Lamine Yamal also helped unveil the pair last year. The timing connects the shoe to both sneaker culture and the biggest sporting event of the summer

SP5DER x Adidas F50 Formotion

SP5DER keeping the branding understated on this one is worth noting. The Superstar collaboration leaned into visible web graphics and translucent detailing throughout.

The F50 Formotion takes a quieter approach. A black stamp on the heel and the spider hangtag are the primary SP5DER identifiers. The silver construction does the heavy lifting instead.

The partnership between SP5DER and Adidas started at ComplexCon and has expanded steadily since then. Moving from the Superstar to a runner silhouette shows the two are willing to stretch the collaboration beyond obvious territory.