King Combs Was Spotted In Japan Wearing Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder"

King Combs has been keeping a relatively low profile given the ongoing legal situation surrounding his father Diddy. But images from a recent Tokyo trip with his girlfriend Raven Tracy show him out and moving. The couple visited Kamakura and spent time around Japan, and the photos have been circulating widely.

The sneaker detail worth noting is on his feet in that first image. King Combs had on the Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" while sitting outside John's Blend in Kamakura.

The Red Thunder takes the framework of the Air Jordan 4 "Thunder" and swaps the yellow accents for deep crimson, resulting in a clean black and red colorway with obvious Chicago Bulls energy.

The Air Jordan 4 Red Thunder originally dropped in January 2022 and has held its value consistently since then because the execution is that clean. It is not the loudest shoe in the Jordan 4 catalog. It does not need to be.

The fit around it was simple. Olive cargo pants and a black long sleeve. The Red Thunders handled the rest without competing with anything else in the outfit. Wearing them on a low-key afternoon in Japan is exactly the kind of setting where a shoe like this works best.

The images of King Combs abroad are drawing attention on their own. The shoes just add another layer worth talking about.

King Combs & Raven Tracy

The Air Jordan 4 "Red Thunder" works because the concept behind it is straightforward. Jordan Brand took the Thunder and Lightning collection framework and built a first-ever spin-off by replacing the yellow accents with red throughout. The result is a shoe that feels connected to existing Jordan 4 history while standing apart from it.

The black upper makes up the majority of the upper with red appearing on the waffle eyelets, mesh detailing on the tongue and side panels, inner tongue, and midsole. Every color placement is intentional. Nothing feels random about the design.