King Combs Targeted In Attempted Burglary At Home With His Girlfriend

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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King Combs Targeted Attempted Burglary Home With Girlfriend
Dec 12, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Recording artist King Combs performs during the game between the LA Clippers and the Boston Celtics at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
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Diddy's son Christian "King" Combs and King's girlfriend Raven Tracy were reportedly in Bali when the attempted burglary went down.

King Combs previously suffered an attempted break-in at his home during the trial of his father Diddy, an attempt that has reared its head once more. According to The Los Angeles Times, a second burglary attempt went down on Thursday morning (March 26) at his mansion in Los Angeles, where he resides with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy.

Per the report, the couple was in Bali when this attempted break-in went down. Police arrived at the Porter Ranch property after calls from neighbors at 12:45 AM local time. Officials are calling this a burglary attempt, and they continue to investigate what happened.

Neighbors reportedly believed they heard shots fired, but police reportedly confirmed this as a window being smashed in the rear patio. Security cameras reportedly caught images of two individuals, according to alleged sources who spoke to The Times. It's unclear if the perpetrators specifically targeted the disgraced mogul's son or if it was a random incident. Nevertheless, police investigators reportedly stated that the perpetrators did not steal anything from the property.

Also, an alleged source told The Times that this was the second break-in attempt that recently went down at the property. The first was during Diddy's criminal trial last summer.

As for this attempt, it might connect to other recent celebrity incidents. For example, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Rachel Zoe's mansion suffered a break-in attempt earlier this month. She wasn't at the residence during the attempt, either. But whether or not these incidents are related remains unknown.

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Who Is Raven Tracy?
ComplexCon 2025
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Raven Tracy and Christian "King" Combs attend ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex)

Christian "King" Combs, 27, has been living at this Porter Ranch property with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy. The 32-year-old is a fashion entrepreneur and social media influencer who often goes viral for her interactions with the rapper and model.

Fortunately, neither of them were home when this reported attempted burglary occurred. We will see if police have any more information to share regarding their ongoing investigation. In any case, it's another disheartening development for the Combs family, who has struggled with a lot in the past few years. Hopefully no further dangerous situations add onto an already heavy plate.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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