King Combs Targeted In Attempted Burglary At Home With His Girlfriend

King Combs previously suffered an attempted break-in at his home during the trial of his father Diddy, an attempt that has reared its head once more. According to The Los Angeles Times, a second burglary attempt went down on Thursday morning (March 26) at his mansion in Los Angeles, where he resides with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy.

Per the report, the couple was in Bali when this attempted break-in went down. Police arrived at the Porter Ranch property after calls from neighbors at 12:45 AM local time. Officials are calling this a burglary attempt, and they continue to investigate what happened.

Neighbors reportedly believed they heard shots fired, but police reportedly confirmed this as a window being smashed in the rear patio. Security cameras reportedly caught images of two individuals, according to alleged sources who spoke to The Times. It's unclear if the perpetrators specifically targeted the disgraced mogul's son or if it was a random incident. Nevertheless, police investigators reportedly stated that the perpetrators did not steal anything from the property.

Also, an alleged source told The Times that this was the second break-in attempt that recently went down at the property. The first was during Diddy's criminal trial last summer.

As for this attempt, it might connect to other recent celebrity incidents. For example, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Rachel Zoe's mansion suffered a break-in attempt earlier this month. She wasn't at the residence during the attempt, either. But whether or not these incidents are related remains unknown.

Who Is Raven Tracy?

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 25: (L-R) Raven Tracy and Christian "King" Combs attend ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 25, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex)

Christian "King" Combs, 27, has been living at this Porter Ranch property with his girlfriend, Raven Tracy. The 32-year-old is a fashion entrepreneur and social media influencer who often goes viral for her interactions with the rapper and model.