home invasion
- Pop CultureJada Pinkett Smith Fends Off Home Invasion By Herself: ReportAccording to what law enforcement officials told TMZ, two men tried to break into the actress' home, but she scared them off.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicHitman Holla Reflects On Girlfriend Cinnamon's Nearly Fatal Shooting“All I heard was gunshots and I couldn’t hear my baby," Hitman Holla recalls.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsNeymar's Family Targeted In Home InvasionThieves took valuables and reportedly searched for the soccer star's newborn daughter.By Ben Mock
- MusicSoulja Boy's Resurfaced Statement From 2008 Home Invasion Refutes His Side Of The StorySoulja Boy's original statement from his 2008 house invasion has been uncovered.By Cole Blake
- SportsDana White Posts Video Of Man Trying To Kick Down His DoorDana White was ready with some video evidence.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureYouTuber CJ So Cool Says He Was Shot 4 Times During Home InvasionThe popular social media personality shared an image of his injuries while recovering in the hospital.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureSocial Media Influencer Beaten & Robbed In Home Invasion: ReportThe frightening ordeal occurred in the celebrity favorite Hollywood Hills. Suspects fled with at least $1 million in goods.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureErrol Musk Says He Killed 3 Intruders During A Home InvasionMusk says one bullet went through two of the men. By Lawrencia Grose
- LifeMariah Carey's Atlanta Home Invaded & BurglarizedMariah's vacation photos may have been the cause of her home being broken into.By Lawrencia Grose
- CrimeFour Suspects Arrested After Alleged Home Invasion At Future's BM House: ReportThey are also suspected of burglarizing Gunna's home and attempting a home invasion at Marlo Hampton's residence.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDaBaby Was Allegedly The One Who Shot Intruder At His HomeThe intruder was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeKat Von D Left Frightened By Home Intruder Who Used Her BathroomKat Von D went through a traumatic experience on Saturday.By Alexander Cole