Paul Pierce Victim Of L.A. Home Invasion, $100K In Cash & Valuable Watches Stolen

Paul Pierce was supposed to have an exciting week. Overall, this is because he was tapped to be on Undisputed with Skip Bayless. He had his first appearance this week, and so far, the reviews have been solid. However, he unfortunately has to deal with some personal headaches amidst all of the positive career updates. According to TMZ, this is because Pierce had his home broken into over the weekend. In fact, this happened in Los Angeles on Friday night, while Pierce was away from his home.

As the report explains, the perpetrators were able to make off with about $100K in cash. Moreover, they took a safe with them, and some valuable watches. This is a whole lot of money, and it could very well be lost forever. However, the police are currently working on an investigation. They are looking at any kind of surveillance footage they can get their hands on. Considering this news, it should go without saying that no one has been arrested. At this stage, they are still trying to make sense of it all.

Paul Pierce Robbed

Paul Pierce

Unfortunately, this is becoming all too common out in Los Angeles. Numerous celebrities have had their homes broken into as of late, and it has led to increased security. As it pertains to Pierce, only time will tell if he is able to get his goods back. Hopefully, he does.

