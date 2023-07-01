Paul Pierce Says Gunna Is “Still Bumpin”

There are few people who can’t catch a break more than Gunna right now. Every few weeks, there is a new scandal about the rapper. He’s beefed with Wack 100 and been accused of snitching on Young Thug. Even with successes like “FukUMean” and A Gift And A Curse, people still want to see him fail. A lot of the snitching allegations stem from the idea that he took a plea deal that will sink Young Thug in the ongoing YSL RICO case. Reportedly, Gunna admitted to a judge that YSL was a gang.

The controversy has caused a lot of people to turn on the rapper, who was on the 2022 All-RapCaviar First Team. While there has not been an outright boycott of his music, the winds have definitely shifted. A Gift & a Curse peaked at #3, the worst performance by a Gunna album since his 2019 debut. However, there are still some people riding his train. Chingy recently said the album impressed him. Meanwhile, former NBA star Paul Pierce very much remains a Gunna fan.

Pierce Backs Gunna

“People saying they don’t mess with Gunna no more. I don’t wanna hear all that. He still bumping. I don’t wanna hear all that. You hear? Still bumpin’. Yeah, we still bumpin’ Gunna. Say what you wanna say,” Pierce said. The video, which showed Pierce relaxing in a swimming pool, was reshared across social media.

However, it’s not the only “controversial” thing that Pierce has said of late. “You put them three together [Butler, Adebayo, Lillard], they won’t make it out the first round,” Pierce declared on the Blue Wire Podcast. “You gotta understand how they got to the championship this year. A lot of this had to do with they depth. A lot of this had to do with they depth and a lot of guys playing way above they pay grade. Caleb, Anthony, these guys were averaging 20 points on Boston. We ain’t seen them do that. Duncan Robinson…To get Dame, they gone. You gonna have to gut that team out. They lost Vincent, Strus, A’ight, what’d Strus do? He was killer. Vincent? 20. Caleb? 20.”

