Kevin Durant Reveals Spotify’s 2023 All-RapCaviar Teams

Spotify’s All-RapCaviar Teams are back for 2023. Following in the vein of the basketball’s All-NBA Teams, the RapCaviar lists showcase which artists have been dominating the streaming platform’s Hip Hop playlists. However, this year’s teams got a little more basketball cred thanks to the involvement of Kevin Durant. The 2014 NBA MVP helped announce the 2023 team through his media company, Boardroom. “I love the opportunity to bring the sports and Hip Hop worlds together, and getting to bring Boardroom into the mix with this year’s All-RapCaviar campaign was a no-brainer,” Durant said.

Obviously, Durant is no stranger to the world of Hip Hop. Earlier this year, he was spotted linking up with Hit-Boy. Given that Durant later said of the RapCaviar teams that Hit-Boy was also involved in the selection process, we might finally have an explanation of what the pair were doing back in May. “It was great to get the chance to mix it up with Taylor [Rooks], Boi-1da, and Hit-Boy, and I can’t wait to see the debates fans have about this year’s list,” Durant elaborated.

Drake Makes Third Consecutive RapCaviar First Team

The 2023 RapCaviar teams featured plenty of upheaval compared to the 2022 list. Just five artists from 2022 appeared on this year’s lists. Drake made his third consecutive first-team appearance while Lil Baby moved up from the 2022 Second Team to the 2023 First Team. Elsewhere, Lil Durk remained on the list but fell from the First Team to the Second Team. Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy went from the Third Team last year to the Second Team this year. Furthermore, Nicki Minaj earned her second consecutive Third Team spot. However, those five artists were the only people from the 2022 list to return this year.

The full RapCaviar Teams are as follows:

First Team : 21 Savage, Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin

: 21 Savage, Drake, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Metro Boomin Second Team: Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy, Tyler, The Creator

Coi Leray, Ice Spice, Lil Durk, NBA YoungBoy, Tyler, The Creator Third Team: Central Cee, Don Toliver, GloRilla, Nicki Minaj, NLE Choppa

However, the announcement of the RapCaviar teams is just the start. Beginning on July 19, fans will be able to vote on the RapCaviar MVP and RapCaviar Rookie of the Year. What do you think of this year’s RapCaviar teams? Let us know in the comments.

