Skip Bayless Set To Team Up With This NBA Legend As Shannon Sharpe Continues To Obliterate Him In The Ratings

Skip Bayless made a huge mistake when he decided to get disrespectful with Shannon Sharpe. Overall, Skip did not know just how good he had it with the man. They had solid chemistry and every single episode of Undisputed was entertaining. However, Bayless ruined it and Sharpe decided to go elsewhere. Now, Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith have teamed up for monster ratings on First Take. Furthermore, Shannon has been doing huge numbers on YouTube with Club Shay Shay.

As for Undisputed, the show has been doing horrific numbers since Shannon left. Skip and his no-hosts haven't been able to find their footing, and FS1 is scrambling. In fact, according to The New York Post, the show is looking to add an NBA legend into the mix. Yes, that's right folks, Paul Pierce is going to be on Undisputed, or at least that is what the reports say. Pierce was great on ESPN and he is someone whose hot takes get people riled up. Simply put, he has the potential to be a ratings saver.

Read More: Stephen A. Smith Responds To Skip Bayless' "First Take" Comments

Skip Bayless x Paul Pierce

If the reports are indeed true, then Skip Bayless and FS1 are in luck. The NBA playoffs are coming up next month, and that is a huge time to capitalize on interest around the NBA. However, there is no telling if this would even work. Fans have already seen Undisputed without Sharpe, and by and large, they don't like it. If this strategy does not work out for them, then Undisputed might have to say goodbye. As for Bayless, who knows what this means for his career?

Let us know what you think if this potential decision from FS1, in the comments section down below. Do you think this will work, or is Undisputed destined for failure at this point? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite athletes and personalities.

Read More: Lil Wayne Gives Skip Bayless A Deep Dive On "The Fix"