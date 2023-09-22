Lil Wayne Gives Skip Bayless A Deep Dive On “The Fix”

Lil Wayne gave his close friend Skip Bayless a deeper breakdown on his recently released mixtape. "The Fix is just a few songs to satisfy my fans because I love them so much. I just wanted to give them something before the actual album. Because we're still getting clearances and things like that before we drop the actual album. They are songs off the album and songs I recorded specifically for it [The Fix]," Wayne told Bayless on Undisputed. The full album, Tha Carter VI, is due out later this year.

Wayne has had a weekly spot on Undisputed since the show came back from its summer hiatus. The rapper was the first new addition to the show announced by Bayless back in early August. He now does a handful of segments on Fridays, occasionally coming into the studio to chat with Bayless. Elsewhere, Wayne will perform at halftime during this Sunday's Raiders game. The 1-1 Raiders host the 1-1 Steelers in a crucial early-season matchup for both teams.

Undisputed Ratings Continue To Tank

Despite the addition of Lil Wayne, Undisputed has continued to struggle in the ratings game. Throughout the month, First Take has completely dominated its Fox rival. Viewership figures from September 12 show that First Take received 717,000 viewers. By comparison, Undisputed, Sharpe's former workplace, received 118,000 viewers on the same day. While First Take has always had an edge on Undisputed, the schism has grown substantially since Sharpe's departure in June.

Furthermore, the Sharpe Effect appears to only be growing. Even before Sharpe debuted on First Take on September 4, the numerical evidence was already there. When Undisputed came back from its summer hiatus, it premiered to an audience of 131,000. That dropped to 78,000 viewers by the middle of Undisputed's first week back on the air. As Sharpe settles into his role at First Take, it's likely that the gap is only going to continue to grow.

