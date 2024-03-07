Steve Stoute Shades Skip Bayless, Says He "Doesn't Understand" Why Black Athletes Go On "Undisputed"

Steve Stoute took shots at Skip Bayless during his recent appearance on Club Shay Shay. “I watched your ex-host, Skip - I don’t even understand why all these other Black athletes even go on the show now. I don’t even understand what they’re doing. To me, it’s so clear that he needs Black talent, athletes, rappers. He’s doing everything to prop himself up. And I know he’s getting paid over there and everybody else is getting pennies on the dollar. I’m like, ‘Why would you do that!?' He clearly isn’t the guy. He needs you. Why don’t everybody leave the show and let’s watch him do it for a minute. That show would be dead, immediately," Stoute said.

After Sharpe's sudden departure from Undisputed, Bayless hired Richard Sherman, Michael Irvin, and Keyshawn Johnson, and Lil Wayne as regular contributors. However, the overhaul has done nothing to improve the show's viewership. Undisputed remains far behind First Take in terms of average daily viewers. Many have questioned just how long Fox will continue to try and win a war they have long since lost.

Steve Stoute Accuses Diddy Of 1999 Assault

Stoute has found himself in the news a lot recently. Stoute accused Diddy of assaulting him in 1999, per a report from Radar Online. According to Stoute, Diddy "attacked" him following a disagreement on the set of Nas' "Hate Me Now" video. Diddy reportedly had a change of heart about being nailed to a cross in the Jesus-themed video. Stoute objected to the change, given that the scene had been Diddy's idea and Stoute had spent $14K to make it happen. Per the National Enquirer and a police report, Diddy and two bodyguards physically assaulted Stoute in his office after the scene was not removed.

"One minute I'm in the middle of a meeting. And the next minute I'm down on the floor and Puffy and his guys are kicking and pounding me. One of them picks up a chair and throws it at me. Then Puffy throws my desk over and they just walk out like nothing happened. My jaw and my head were all swollen. It was a traumatic experience, and in the middle of it, I didn't know exactly how to feel. I was upset. Embarrassed. Scared. Angry. As far as I'm concerned, this was an attempt on my life. The only reason I'm not dead is because they missed," Stoute told The Times. However, he later asked for the charges to be dropped after the rapper apologized.

