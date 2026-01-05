Crow Bars - Freestyle by Hit-Boy

Hit-Boy found himself in a predicament over the weekend, as the artist's studio was broken into. The producer decided to take it upon himself to post the surveillance footage on social media, much to the chagrin of the robbers. He also took it a step further by dropping a freestyle called "Crow Bars." In this freestyle, posted to YouTube, Hit-Boy can be seen wearing his chains and holding his Grammys, which were not touched by the robbers. Throughout the freestyle, he taunts the thieves, noting that they did a poor job with their robbery. It should be noted that the production here is fantastic, and Hit-Boy's rapping is as confident as ever. Given the circumstances, this is a truly impressive performance. It also sends a message that the artist is not to be messed with.