Crow Bars - Freestyle by Hit-Boy

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Screenshot 2026-01-05 081227 Screenshot 2026-01-05 081227
Some robbers broke into Hit-Boy's studio recently, and after posting the footage online, the producer and rapper decided to drop a freestyle.

Hit-Boy found himself in a predicament over the weekend, as the artist's studio was broken into. The producer decided to take it upon himself to post the surveillance footage on social media, much to the chagrin of the robbers. He also took it a step further by dropping a freestyle called "Crow Bars." In this freestyle, posted to YouTube, Hit-Boy can be seen wearing his chains and holding his Grammys, which were not touched by the robbers. Throughout the freestyle, he taunts the thieves, noting that they did a poor job with their robbery. It should be noted that the production here is fantastic, and Hit-Boy's rapping is as confident as ever. Given the circumstances, this is a truly impressive performance. It also sends a message that the artist is not to be messed with.

Release Date: January 5, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life
Erika Goldring/Getty Images Gossip Disturbing Footage Shows Astroworld Festival Victim Being Dropped On Her Head
Comments 0