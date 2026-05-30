A Giant Lil Uzi Vert x Vans Inflatable Just Surfaced And Nobody Knows Where It's Going

BY Ben Atkinson
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Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April
Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 19, 2024.USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
A first look at the Lil Uzi Vert x Vans 20-foot inflatable float has surfaced, showing a character with pink and black spiked crown.

The Lil Uzi Vert x Vans collaboration just got a lot more visible. A first look at a 20-foot inflatable float tied to the partnership has surfaced online and it is hard to miss. The images show the inflatable being assembled inside a warehouse. A person standing next to it gives you a real sense of how large the thing actually is.

The float takes the form of a character that pulls directly from Uzi's visual world. It features a face, fangs, a nose ring, and an oversized spiked crown split between black and hot pink.

The character wears what appears to be a white jacket and dark pants. The feet are dressed in a pair of Vans. That last detail connects the whole piece back to the collaboration directly.

The inflatable is built with the same energy as the footwear collection Uzi previewed earlier this month. Pink and black run through the design consistently. The character design lines up with the broader aesthetic Uzi has been building around this Vans project from the start.

No context has been given yet about where this float is headed. It could be for a launch event, a parade, or a retail installation. Whatever its destination, the images have already done the job of building more anticipation around a collaboration that people were already watching closely.

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Lil Uzi Vert x Vans

The inflatable float adds a physical scale to the Lil Uzi Vert x Vans collaboration. Looking at the images, the character design carries the same visual language as everything else Uzi has shown connected to this project.

Further, the pink and black color split on the crown matches the checkerboard and colorway choices across the shoes directly.

The Vans on the character's feet are also a deliberate detail. It is a simple way to anchor the inflatable to the product without making it feel like a billboard. The whole figure reads more like a piece of art than a brand activation prop.

Overall, this float was most likely planned as a central part of the collaboration's rollout from early on.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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