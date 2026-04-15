Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World - Album by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert remains one of the most beloved artists from the SoundCloud era. In 2016, his ascension was upon us, and there is no denying that it left an impression. The peak of this ascension was his nine-track project, Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World. This is an album that contained songs like "Ps & Qs," "Money Longer," and "You Was Right." These are some iconic songs, and the sheer amount of hits here cements this particular album as a tried and true classic. Today, the album turns 10 years old, and it is hard to believe that the project has been around for that long.
Release Date: April 15, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Tracklist for Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World
- Canadian Goose
- Hi Roller
- Money Longer
- Grab The Wheel
- You Was Right
- Baby Are You Home
- Ps & Qs
- Team Rocket
- Scott & Ramona
Awards & Commercial Performance
Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World was never an awards contender. However, the album did eventually go two times platinum in the United States. It peaked at 37 on the Billboard 200, although it is important to remember that this was not an instant classic. Instead, it became a project that fans grew to realize was one of the best of the era.
What Did HotNewHipHop Commenters Think?
The album was met with immediate praise on HotNewHipHop when it dropped. One commenter wrote, "Cant even describe the song p's and q's... LIL UZI VERT TAKEOVER." "Whole tape solid af! can listen to the whole thing without skipping a song. This man doing big tings s/o uzi," said another. Clearly, our users saw the vision with Uzi early. They would go on to be vindicated by the artist's future releases.