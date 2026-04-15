Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World - Album by Lil Uzi Vert

Back in 2016, Lil Uzi Vert became one of the biggest artists in hip-hop and "Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World" was a huge reason why.

The album was met with immediate praise on HotNewHipHop when it dropped. One commenter wrote, "Cant even describe the song p's and q's... LIL UZI VERT TAKEOVER." "Whole tape solid af! can listen to the whole thing without skipping a song. This man doing big tings s/o uzi," said another. Clearly, our users saw the vision with Uzi early. They would go on to be vindicated by the artist's future releases.

Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World was never an awards contender. However, the album did eventually go two times platinum in the United States. It peaked at 37 on the Billboard 200, although it is important to remember that this was not an instant classic. Instead, it became a project that fans grew to realize was one of the best of the era.

Lil Uzi Vert remains one of the most beloved artists from the SoundCloud era. In 2016, his ascension was upon us, and there is no denying that it left an impression. The peak of this ascension was his nine-track project, Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World. This is an album that contained songs like "Ps & Qs," "Money Longer," and "You Was Right." These are some iconic songs, and the sheer amount of hits here cements this particular album as a tried and true classic. Today, the album turns 10 years old, and it is hard to believe that the project has been around for that long.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!