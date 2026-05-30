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Sneakers
A Giant Lil Uzi Vert x Vans Inflatable Just Surfaced And Nobody Knows Where It's Going
A first look at the Lil Uzi Vert x Vans 20-foot inflatable float has surfaced, showing a character with pink and black spiked crown.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 30, 2026