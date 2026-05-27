Lil Uzi Vert Seemingly Hints At A New Album On The Way

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April
Lil Uzi Vert performs on the Coachella Stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Friday, April 19, 2024. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Lil Uzi Vert dropped a hit with "What You Saying," and it appears as though they are about to enter album mode.

Lil Uzi Vert is an artist who completely dominated from 2016 to 2020. However, since that time, the artist has struggled to deliver an album that fans could agree on. Pink Tape and Eternal Atake 2 were disappointments to most fans. Uzi continued to try to pander to their 2016 audience, and it just wasn't working.

However, their latest single, "What You Saying," has proven to be a massive hit. It is a song that fans are rocking with, and it has proven to be a darling of the streaming platforms. With that being said, the fans are hoping for a new album, and they would love something that embraces this new sound.

Well, as it turns out, Uzi might just be in album mode after all. According to Kurrco, the artist has been spotted following two new Instagram accounts that suggest an album has been turned in.

Read More: Drake "HABIBTI" & "MAID OF HONOUR" Review

Lil Uzi Vert Is Working Hard

While Uzi has not confirmed that these Instagram accounts belong to them, it seems as though they are burner accounts of some kind. There are very few posts on these accounts, and they speak about new albums and other such oddities.

Given how long it has been since the release of Eternal Atake 2, it makes sense that now would be the time for Uzi to get things together and drop a new project. Whether or not we are going to get a release date anytime soon is something that very much remains to be seen.

Uzi has been known to delay projects and be a bit coy with these kinds of things, so for now, the fans will just have to exercise a bit of patience, even if that is easier said than done.

Read More: Drake May Be The Most Critic-Proof Artist In Music

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
lil uzi vert Music Ebro's Stubborn Take About Lil Uzi Vert Has The Internet Rolling Its Eyes 10 Years Later
NCAA Football: CFP National Championship-Miami vs Indiana Music Lil Uzi Vert Drops Wavy New Snippet And All But Confirms A New Album Is Imminent
Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala - Inside Pop Culture Lil Uzi Vert Links Up With DJ Khaled In The Studio
Syndication: Desert Sun Music Lil Uzi Vert Confuses Fans With Intense New Face Piercings
Comments 0