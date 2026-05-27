Lil Uzi Vert Seemingly Hints At A New Album On The Way

Lil Uzi Vert is an artist who completely dominated from 2016 to 2020. However, since that time, the artist has struggled to deliver an album that fans could agree on. Pink Tape and Eternal Atake 2 were disappointments to most fans. Uzi continued to try to pander to their 2016 audience, and it just wasn't working.

However, their latest single, "What You Saying," has proven to be a massive hit. It is a song that fans are rocking with, and it has proven to be a darling of the streaming platforms. With that being said, the fans are hoping for a new album, and they would love something that embraces this new sound.

Well, as it turns out, Uzi might just be in album mode after all. According to Kurrco, the artist has been spotted following two new Instagram accounts that suggest an album has been turned in.

Lil Uzi Vert Is Working Hard

While Uzi has not confirmed that these Instagram accounts belong to them, it seems as though they are burner accounts of some kind. There are very few posts on these accounts, and they speak about new albums and other such oddities.

Given how long it has been since the release of Eternal Atake 2, it makes sense that now would be the time for Uzi to get things together and drop a new project. Whether or not we are going to get a release date anytime soon is something that very much remains to be seen.