What You Saying - Song by Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert is easily one of the biggest artists from the 2016 era, and to this day, the fans love him. He is currently in the midst of some kind of rollout, as a few singles have dropped over the past few weeks. Now, he is back with the single "What You Saying," which is a fun reimagination of the Jersey Club sound. With the music video, Uzi pays homage to fashion icons. As for the song itself, there is some minimalism from Uzi, as he allows the production to do much of the talking. Overall, this is an incredibly fun track, and one that will certainly make an impact over the Holiday break.
Release Date: December 23, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop, Jersey Club
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from What You Saying
Okay, I really do get you
What I make in a day, what they make in a life
Is it 'cause that I'm paid, you tryna stay the night?
You keep rubbing all on my face, make me feel I'm your type