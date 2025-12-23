Lil Uzi Vert Shows Love To Fashion Icons In Visual For "What You Saying"

Lil Uzi Vert has been on red hot as of late and their streak continues with this accompanying visual for "What You Saying."

Lil Uzi Vert's new era under Roc Nation Distribution has been exciting to follow over the last month. Many are saying that this deal has put the Philadelphia rapper back on the map. That's a bit hyperbolic as they are still a very big name in the genre. But on the other hand, folks have had a right to question their music quality this decade.

It's hard to argue that though right now as the 30-year-old is currently on a nice run of singles. The latest in this now four-song run is "What You Saying," which they put out on DSPs yesterday, December 22. It's a fun song that takes cues from the Jersey club banger "Just Wanna Rock" and mixes in a captivating French sample.

According to Billboard, the vocals come from Indila’s "Love Story." On the track, Lil Uzi Vert incorporates the non-native sample into the mini story they're rapping about. That being they are trying win over a woman who doesn't speak English.

But on top of the song's attention-grabbing qualities, Uzi Vert went ahead and put together an elegant but quirky visual for "What You Saying."

It works in their other major passion, fashion. Icons in the space such as Marc Jacobs and Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima, for example, make appearances.

Is Lil Uzi Vert Dropping An Album?

The music video follows the eccentric MC as a fashioner designer, putting together jaw-dropping pieces for their models to wear on the runway. Speaking of which, he has Adriana be their top model to show off the fictional (at least maybe for now) fashion house, UZI.

Uzi hinted that the visual would go in this direction on his Instagram. While teasing it they wrote, "Remember, this is just the beginning. You are all invited to my fashion show. Thank you for your attention and patience."

After receiving applause and comments from fashion snobs, Uzi takes part in an interview where he explains where their fashion inspiration comes from. "I feel like Prince would not even care, that’s why he’s my inspiration. If he was alive and saw this he’d be like, ‘Who the f*ck is this?"

Overall, this song is a hit with fans and have many eager to see what's to come for the now independent talent. Given this prolific run as of late, one could wonder if an album under this new regime is coming sometime in 2026.

That's merely speculation but it sounds like their supporters want them to go all the way.

