News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
what you saying
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music Videos
Lil Uzi Vert Shows Love To Fashion Icons In Visual For "What You Saying"
Lil Uzi Vert has been on red hot as of late and their streak continues with this accompanying visual for "What You Saying."
By
Zachary Horvath
December 23, 2025
17 Views