Lil Uzi Vert Just Leaked His Own Vans Collection

BY Ben Atkinson
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Jan 19, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; American Rapper Lil Uzi Vert before the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images. IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Lil Uzi Vert previewed his first Vans collaboration on a burner account, revealing a pink and black collection with multiple silhouettes.

Lil Uzi Vert just gave the first real look at a Vans collaboration that has been building quietly. The rapper took to a burner social account to leak an early preview of multiple styles from his first Vans collection. Nothing was officially announced beforehand. Uzi just posted it himself.

The collection spans at least two silhouettes. One is a chunky Y2K-style model that pulls from the oversized skate shoe era of the early 2000s. The other appears to be a Slip-On and a higher-cut style with bold branding across the heel.

Pink and black runs throughout the whole collection. The chunky model comes in both pink-on-black and pink-on-white colorways, with checkerboard laces as an alternate option. A F*cking Awesome skateboard deck showing Uzi as a child also appeared in the preview images.

The insoles feature a collage of Uzi references and personal imagery that adds a layer of storytelling beyond the exterior design. The packaging also uses a pink and black checkerboard pattern that keeps the whole collection visually connected.

No release date has been confirmed by Vans or Uzi at this point. But the preview is detailed enough to suggest the collection is closer to finished than it is to just an idea.

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Lil Uzi Vert's Vans Collection

Lil Uzi Vert grew up with an interest in skateboarding and punk culture. That background makes a Vans partnership feel natural rather than forced. This is not a celebrity brand deal built on image alone. The reference points in the collection point to someone who actually understands what Vans represents.

The chunky silhouette Uzi chose as the anchor of the collection fits his aesthetic well. The model draws comparisons to Vans styles like the Weston, referencing the same Y2K energy that brands like DC leaned into during the early 2000s skate boom. Bringing that back through Uzi 's lens connects two eras that share more than people realize.

The F*cking Awesome skateboard deck in the preview images adds another layer. It signals that the full release could extend beyond footwear into a broader creative rollout tied to skate culture directly.

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About The Author
Ben Atkinson
Ben Atkinson is a sneaker content writer at HotNewHipHop, where he has been covering the latest sneaker releases and industry news since 2023. With a deep understanding of the sneaker market, Ben regularly reports on exclusive sneaker drops, collaborations, and trends shaping the footwear world. From covering the return of top Nike releases to writing about Travis Scott's famous Air Jordan collaboration, Ben delivers in-depth content for the sneakerhead community. He also brings valuable insights from his former sneaker reselling business, Midwest Soles, which sharpens his expertise on the market.
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