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adidas f50 formation
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Sneakers
SP5DER And Adidas Are Back With A New F50 Formotion
The SP5DER x Adidas F50 Formotion arrives in June in a full metallic silver colorway, marking the second collaboration.
By
Ben Atkinson
May 30, 2026