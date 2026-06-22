Young Thug Suggests PlaqueBoyMax Is Going To Hell For Getting A Vasectomy

Young Thug was on stream with PlaqueBoyMax last night, where the two got to meet, eat pizza, and make some music. PBM has become the music guy on Twitch. His "In The Booth" series has been a huge success, and he has been releasing music of his own.

Recently, PlaqueBoyMax opened up about his decision to get a vasectomy. At 23 years old, the streamer has been having his fun, and he has also been sleeping around. PBM understands the risks involved with that kind of lifestyle. He isn't ready for a child, and doesn't want to accidentally have one. As a result, he chose a vasectomy as his preferred method of contraception, knowing that it can be reversed later on.

He brought this up during his stream with Young Thug. As you will watch, Thugger did not like the streamer's decision. In fact, he suggested that this could send him to hell, as our purpose on earth is to procreate.

Young Thug And PlaqueBoyMax Debate

"You got a vasectomy before having kids? That's stupid," Young Thug said. "If you were to die right now, you think God would let you in? the only reason he put you here is to create God gonna slap the f*ck outta you."

PlaqueBoyMax did seem pretty dejected by Thug's comments. That said, this was PBM's decision to make, and his only. He felt as though a vasectomy was right for him, and that's the end of it. Everyone has different beliefs, and it's something that ought to be respected.