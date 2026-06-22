Young Thug Suggests PlaqueBoyMax Is Going To Hell For Getting A Vasectomy

BY Alexander Cole
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Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival.Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 041
Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival. Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 041 USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
PlaqueBoyMax recently opened up about getting a vasectomy, although Young Thug seems to think it was a mistake.

Young Thug was on stream with PlaqueBoyMax last night, where the two got to meet, eat pizza, and make some music. PBM has become the music guy on Twitch. His "In The Booth" series has been a huge success, and he has been releasing music of his own.

Recently, PlaqueBoyMax opened up about his decision to get a vasectomy. At 23 years old, the streamer has been having his fun, and he has also been sleeping around. PBM understands the risks involved with that kind of lifestyle. He isn't ready for a child, and doesn't want to accidentally have one. As a result, he chose a vasectomy as his preferred method of contraception, knowing that it can be reversed later on.

He brought this up during his stream with Young Thug. As you will watch, Thugger did not like the streamer's decision. In fact, he suggested that this could send him to hell, as our purpose on earth is to procreate.

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Young Thug And PlaqueBoyMax Debate

"You got a vasectomy before having kids? That's stupid," Young Thug said. "If you were to die right now, you think God would let you in? the only reason he put you here is to create God gonna slap the f*ck outta you."

PlaqueBoyMax did seem pretty dejected by Thug's comments. That said, this was PBM's decision to make, and his only. He felt as though a vasectomy was right for him, and that's the end of it. Everyone has different beliefs, and it's something that ought to be respected.

Since announcing his vasectomy, PBM has been subjected to these kinds of discussions. At this point, everyone should probably just let him be.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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