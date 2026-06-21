Young Thug Announces YSL Compilation Album Amid Nine Vicious Drama

Ever since Young Thug put the YSL RICO case behind him, one of his biggest endeavors has been putting on the next generation of artists on Young Stoner Life Records. He recently told PlaqueBoyMax during a livestream that he's working on a new compilation project. But recent events have fans questioning whether or not Nine Vicious will be a part of it.

For those unaware, Young Thug claimed he resigned Nine Vicious to YSL, briefly telling Max about the development. "Nine Vicious is signed to me," he remarked. "I seen some things on the Internet a few months ago. They was like, 'Oh, Nine Vicious is not signed to Thug no more.' I resigned him and I gave him some millions." But Nine commented "Capppyyyyyiaannnaaa" under an Instagram post covering this.

Regardless, it seems like this YSL compilation is a focus of Thugger's right now, as caught by NFR Podcast on Instagram. "We working on this compilation album, get the whole YSL, new label s**t," he remarked. "We working on the album. I want you to come stream that s**t, though."

Nine Vicious' Beef With Young Thug

For those unaware, Nine Vicious previously hinted at tensions with Young Thug and YSL back in September of last year. That seems to be what Jeffery Williams was referring to in his comments to the rapper and streamer. While it was a pretty vague series of remarks from Vicious, it suggested industry scheming and a lack of support or camaraderie.

Neither artist has spoken further about these allegations at press time. Ahead of this supposed YSL compilation album (with no release date as of writing this article), they could cause a lot of conversation and possibly add context to internal dynamics.

Elsewhere, though, Young Thug might enlist a massive guest on this compilation if he gets his way. He recently proclaimed he would give Kodak Black whatever he wants if he signs a deal with him. Yak recently fulfilled his contract with Capitol Records via his new album Kodak The Blessing, and is now independent.