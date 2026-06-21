Young Thug Announces YSL Compilation Album Amid Nine Vicious Drama

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Young Thug YSL Compilation Album Nine Vicious Drama
Young Thug performs Sunday, May 26, at Neon Desert Music Festival. Neon Desert Music Festival 2019 043. Briana Sanchez / El Paso Times / USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Nine Vicious denied Young Thug's claim to PlaqueBoyMax that he resigned Nine to YSL for millions of dollars.

Ever since Young Thug put the YSL RICO case behind him, one of his biggest endeavors has been putting on the next generation of artists on Young Stoner Life Records. He recently told PlaqueBoyMax during a livestream that he's working on a new compilation project. But recent events have fans questioning whether or not Nine Vicious will be a part of it.

For those unaware, Young Thug claimed he resigned Nine Vicious to YSL, briefly telling Max about the development. "Nine Vicious is signed to me," he remarked. "I seen some things on the Internet a few months ago. They was like, 'Oh, Nine Vicious is not signed to Thug no more.' I resigned him and I gave him some millions." But Nine commented "Capppyyyyyiaannnaaa" under an Instagram post covering this.

Regardless, it seems like this YSL compilation is a focus of Thugger's right now, as caught by NFR Podcast on Instagram. "We working on this compilation album, get the whole YSL, new label s**t," he remarked. "We working on the album. I want you to come stream that s**t, though."

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Nine Vicious' Beef With Young Thug

For those unaware, Nine Vicious previously hinted at tensions with Young Thug and YSL back in September of last year. That seems to be what Jeffery Williams was referring to in his comments to the rapper and streamer. While it was a pretty vague series of remarks from Vicious, it suggested industry scheming and a lack of support or camaraderie.

Neither artist has spoken further about these allegations at press time. Ahead of this supposed YSL compilation album (with no release date as of writing this article), they could cause a lot of conversation and possibly add context to internal dynamics.

Elsewhere, though, Young Thug might enlist a massive guest on this compilation if he gets his way. He recently proclaimed he would give Kodak Black whatever he wants if he signs a deal with him. Yak recently fulfilled his contract with Capitol Records via his new album Kodak The Blessing, and is now independent.

Thugger had been teasing a new album of his own. But it seems like the YSL compilation is the next step, with or without Nine Vicious.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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