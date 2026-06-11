Young Thug was released from jail in 2024, and since that time, he has been looking to get his career back on track. Overall, it hasn't been easy for the artist, despite much of the hype that came upon his release.

For instance, his album UY SCUTI was considered to be a disappointment by many. The album just didn't pack a punch, and there weren't any songs that could be considered hits. This is not to say that Young Thug is finished. Not by any means. However, what is clear is that fans are expecting big things from the artist, and meeting those expectations can be burdensome.

It's been almost a year since the release of UY SCUTI. If you remember, it dropped in September of 2025. Now, fans are anticipating a new project from Thugger, and as it turns out, that new project is in the works.

Young Thug To Dive Into R&B

As per the man himself, this new project is going to be an R&B album. This could be an interesting development for Young Thug, especially when you consider how he has one of the most unique voices in the history of rap.

Not to mention, he is currently with Mariah The Scientist, which could very well lead to some interesting R&B collaborations. Having someone well-versed in the genre in his life will absolutely help him level up the sound.