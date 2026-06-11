Young Thug Reveals The Genre Of His Next Album, And It's Not What You Think

BY Alexander Cole
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Young Thug arrives on the Coachella stage during Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif.,
Young Thug arrives on the Coachella stage during Weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Sunday, April 12, 2026. USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Young Thug's most recent album, "UY SCUTI," wasn't the success fans were hoping for, but now, the artist is ready for an artistic change.

Young Thug was released from jail in 2024, and since that time, he has been looking to get his career back on track. Overall, it hasn't been easy for the artist, despite much of the hype that came upon his release.

For instance, his album UY SCUTI was considered to be a disappointment by many. The album just didn't pack a punch, and there weren't any songs that could be considered hits. This is not to say that Young Thug is finished. Not by any means. However, what is clear is that fans are expecting big things from the artist, and meeting those expectations can be burdensome.

It's been almost a year since the release of UY SCUTI. If you remember, it dropped in September of 2025. Now, fans are anticipating a new project from Thugger, and as it turns out, that new project is in the works.

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Young Thug To Dive Into R&B

As per the man himself, this new project is going to be an R&B album. This could be an interesting development for Young Thug, especially when you consider how he has one of the most unique voices in the history of rap.

Not to mention, he is currently with Mariah The Scientist, which could very well lead to some interesting R&B collaborations. Having someone well-versed in the genre in his life will absolutely help him level up the sound.

Either way, the prospect of a new Young Thug album should be exciting to fans, even if UY SCUTI wasn't the project some were hoping for. 2026 has already been a stacked year for music, and this is further proof of that.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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