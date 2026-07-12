Young Thug Calls Out Nine Vicious For Claiming He Never Denied YSL Deal

Young Thug is gearing up for a tour with YSL's "New Generation" soon, although he has some issues to deal with regarding his purportedly former artist, Nine Vicious. Following some social media back-and-forth over an alleged resigning deal, he took to his Instagram Story to call Nine out for allegedly backtracking his alleged denial of the deal.

For those unaware, Thugger had claimed during a PlaqueBoyMax livestream that he resigned Vicious to YSL for millions of dollars. Under coverage of the news on IG, the young artist had allegedly claimed this was cap via his account.

But, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Thug posted an alleged text message from Nine Vicious on his Instagram Story. Vicious allegedly linked a Kurrco post covering his IG comment and wrote, "This [cap emoji] ion even talk like this," followed by a slew of crying and laughing emojis.

The context concerning why Jeffery posted this is unclear. A more charitable interpretation is that he's clearing this up and confirming the resigning deal did actually go through. But many fans claimed Thug blocked Nine due to the symbol in Vicious' contact name, so it seems more likely that this was a call-out rather than a reconciliation.

Nine Vicious & Young Thug Drama

We will see if either artists speaks out about this more directly or if they just go their separate ways. This has been one of the most turbulent YSL developments in recent years regarding the collective, roster, and their affiliated artists. But it could also just smooth over as a brief run-in that both sides move on from.

Elsewhere, Nine Vicious has other drama to handle, as he and fellow 2020s riser Che have been feuding intensely for a while now. Things took a turn with an alleged physical altercation, footage of which surfaced earlier this week. Since then, they have traded multiple disses, so we'll see where that goes.