Young Thug Calls Out Nine Vicious For Claiming He Never Denied YSL Deal

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Young Thug Calls Out Nine Vicious Never Denied YSL Deal
February 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Young Thug performs with Camila Cabello during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards on Feb. 10, 2019 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect
Young Thug had claimed he resigned Nine Vicious to YSL, which Nine seemed to deny online. Now, fans don't know who is being truthful.

Young Thug is gearing up for a tour with YSL's "New Generation" soon, although he has some issues to deal with regarding his purportedly former artist, Nine Vicious. Following some social media back-and-forth over an alleged resigning deal, he took to his Instagram Story to call Nine out for allegedly backtracking his alleged denial of the deal.

For those unaware, Thugger had claimed during a PlaqueBoyMax livestream that he resigned Vicious to YSL for millions of dollars. Under coverage of the news on IG, the young artist had allegedly claimed this was cap via his account.

But, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter, Thug posted an alleged text message from Nine Vicious on his Instagram Story. Vicious allegedly linked a Kurrco post covering his IG comment and wrote, "This [cap emoji] ion even talk like this," followed by a slew of crying and laughing emojis.

The context concerning why Jeffery posted this is unclear. A more charitable interpretation is that he's clearing this up and confirming the resigning deal did actually go through. But many fans claimed Thug blocked Nine due to the symbol in Vicious' contact name, so it seems more likely that this was a call-out rather than a reconciliation.

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Nine Vicious & Young Thug Drama

We will see if either artists speaks out about this more directly or if they just go their separate ways. This has been one of the most turbulent YSL developments in recent years regarding the collective, roster, and their affiliated artists. But it could also just smooth over as a brief run-in that both sides move on from.

Elsewhere, Nine Vicious has other drama to handle, as he and fellow 2020s riser Che have been feuding intensely for a while now. Things took a turn with an alleged physical altercation, footage of which surfaced earlier this week. Since then, they have traded multiple disses, so we'll see where that goes.

Meanwhile, Young Thug has big plans for YSL, with or without Nine. He announced a compilation album coming soon, which should also line up with the upcoming "New Generation" tour. We'll soon see if that's actually the case.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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