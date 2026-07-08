Nine Vicious Holds Palestine Flag At His Concert In Response To Che

BY Alexander Cole
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Screenshot 2026-07-08 112401
Image via Nine Vicious
Nine Vicious recently got into a physical altercation with Che, and now, their beef has been extended to the stage.

Earlier this week, alleged footage of a physical altercation between Nine Vicious and Che hit the internet. The two could be seen in some sort of scrum in the middle of a department store. There was lots of commotion, and it ended with Nine Vicious taking to social media, where he claimed that he took Che's chain.

Following these posts, Che went on his own Instagram story, claiming that his chain was very much still intact. He also revealed that his face was untouched in the melee. Lastly, he took to Twitter saying "Free Palestine," as just a few nights prior, Nine Vicious held up an Israeli flag on stage.

Nine Vicious wasn't particularly interested in letting Che have the last word on this topic. During a recent concert, the former YSL artist held up a Palestine flag and chanted "Free Palestine" with the crowd.

Read More: Ludacris & Nate Dogg Made One Of Hip Hop's Greatest Collabs With "Area Codes"

Nine Vicious And Che Beef Continues

Nine Vicious also had a message for Che, saying, "Tell that n**** to shut the f*ck up talking then." Because of Nine Vicious' Israeli flag stunt from a few days ago, fans were mostly on Che's side in the midst of this beef. Some believe this latest tactic from the artist is too little too late.

In fact, some are upset that Palestine is being used as a vector for rap beef. The situation in Gaza is a serious one, and it is being used for political points on the internet. It's unfortunate to see, although not surprising in today's social media landscape.

Whether or not these two can put their differences aside, remains to be seen.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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