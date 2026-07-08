Nine Vicious Holds Palestine Flag At His Concert In Response To Che

Earlier this week, alleged footage of a physical altercation between Nine Vicious and Che hit the internet. The two could be seen in some sort of scrum in the middle of a department store. There was lots of commotion, and it ended with Nine Vicious taking to social media, where he claimed that he took Che's chain.

Following these posts, Che went on his own Instagram story, claiming that his chain was very much still intact. He also revealed that his face was untouched in the melee. Lastly, he took to Twitter saying "Free Palestine," as just a few nights prior, Nine Vicious held up an Israeli flag on stage.

Nine Vicious wasn't particularly interested in letting Che have the last word on this topic. During a recent concert, the former YSL artist held up a Palestine flag and chanted "Free Palestine" with the crowd.

Nine Vicious And Che Beef Continues

Nine Vicious also had a message for Che, saying, "Tell that n**** to shut the f*ck up talking then." Because of Nine Vicious' Israeli flag stunt from a few days ago, fans were mostly on Che's side in the midst of this beef. Some believe this latest tactic from the artist is too little too late.

In fact, some are upset that Palestine is being used as a vector for rap beef. The situation in Gaza is a serious one, and it is being used for political points on the internet. It's unfortunate to see, although not surprising in today's social media landscape.

Whether or not these two can put their differences aside, remains to be seen.